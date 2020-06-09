35 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Joe Biden delivers video message at George Floyd's funeral

Former Vice President Joe Biden offered condolences to the family of the late George Floyd in a video message played at Floyd's funeral in Houston on Tuesday, telling them: "Unlike most, you must grieve in public. It's a burden. A burden that is now your purpose to change the world for the better in the name of George Floyd."

Why it matters: Biden has lost two children and his first wife to tragedy over the course of his political career. Many view his ability to empathize with people who have lost loved ones as one of his strongest qualities as a politician.

What he's saying: "To George's family and friends, Jill and I know the deep hole in your hearts when you bury a piece of your soul deep in this Earth," Biden said. "We know you will never feel the same again." 

  • "Like so many others, I have watched with awe as you summon the absolute courage to channel God's grace and show the good man George was."
  • "To George's children and grandchild, I know you miss your dad and granddad. Gianna, as I said to you when I saw you yesterday, you're so brave. Daddy's looking down. He's so proud of you. I know you miss that bear hug that only he could give. The pure joy riding on his shoulders so you could touch the sky. ... No child should have to ask questions that too many black children have had to ask for generations. Why? Why is Daddy gone?"
  • "Now is the time for racial justice. That's the answer we must give to our children when they ask why. Because when there's justice for George Floyd, we will truly be on our way to racial justice in America."

Go deeper

Miriam Kramer
2 hours ago - Science

NASA's 2024 moonshot may not work

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The coronavirus and agency shakeups are making NASA's goal of landing people back on the Moon in 2024 seem less likely.

Why it matters: The Trump administration has hung its hat on the Artemis Moon program as its defining space policy, with the goal of accomplishing the first crewed landing before the end of President Trump's second term — if he is re-elected.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Alayna TreeneRashaan Ayesh
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

GOP senators avoid discussing Trump's Buffalo protester tweet

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Republican senators on Tuesday largely avoided discussing President Trump's tweet alleging without evidence that a 75-year-old Buffalo protester, who was seriously injured after being shoved by police, is an "ANTIFA provocateur."

Our thought bubble: It's the classic dodging mechanism, which we've grown accustomed to during the Trump presidency. Whenever senators and Trump advisers don't want to weigh in on an inflammatory tweet that puts them in a difficult position, they claim they haven't read it.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Bethany Allen-EbrahimianZach Dorfman of the Aspen Institute
3 hours ago - World

China’s spy agencies are coming to Hong Kong

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Chinese intelligence officers have been covertly operating in Hong Kong for years, but Hong Kong’s new national security law means Beijing’s spies will likely establish a more official presence there.

Why it matters: Allowing mainland China’s security and intelligence services to operate with impunity in Hong Kong would dramatically reduce the political freedoms enshrined in the “one country, two systems” agreement that was supposed to provide the region with a high degree of autonomy until 2047. This could endanger Hong Kong-based pro-democracy figures and other local anti-Communist Party dissidents.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow