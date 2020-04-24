24 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden: Trump will "try to kick back the election" due to coronavirus

Marisa Fernandez

Photo: JoeBiden.com via Getty Images

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said Thursday during a virtual fundraiser that he thinks President Trump may try to postpone the 2020 general election because "that’s the only way he thinks he can possibly win," per a pool report.

The big picture: Trump has previously made false claims that alternatives to in-person voting, like mail-in ballots, are rigged, but Biden said he wants Congress to provide alternatives so Americans feel safe heading to the polls amid the coronavirus pandemic.

What he said: "Mark my words I think he is gonna try to kick back the election somehow, come up with some rationale why it can’t be held. Imagine threatening not to fund the post office. Now what in God’s name is that about?"

  • "Other than trying to let the word out that he’s going to do all he can to make it very hard for people to vote. That’s the only way he thinks he can possibly win," Biden added.
  • The former vice president also referenced Republicans' efforts to fight voting-by-mail in Wisconsin's primary earlier this month, saying that making sure that "no one should have to risk their lives to cast a ballot" is a top priority for November.

Worth noting: Trump would need congressional approval to change the date of Election Day, which is enshrined in law by federal statute.

The other side: "Those are the incoherent, conspiracy theory ramblings of a lost candidate who is out of touch with reality. President Trump has been clear that the election will happen on November 3rd," Tim Murtaugh, the Trump campaign's communications director, told CNN.

Go deeper: How the coronavirus is changing Joe Biden's campaign

Go deeper

Dan Primack

House Judiciary antitrust chair calls for temporary merger ban

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Merger activity has slowed to a trickle, but it's a raging river compared to what could be coming if some in Congress get their way.

Driving the news: Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.), who chairs House Judiciary's antitrust subcommittee, yesterday proposed a moratorium on all M&A activity outside of situations in which companies are bankrupt or on the brink of insolvency.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow41 mins ago - Economy & Business
Ben Geman

Coronavirus is a Rorschach test on how best to battle climate change

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The coronavirus pandemic is amplifying the debate over the relevance of individual behavior in fighting climate change.

Why it matters: The real-time experiment is lending itself to different takes on whether individual steps — as opposed to only systemic policy changes, cracking down on polluters and tech innovations — can play a major role in cutting emissions.

Go deeper (1.5 min. read)Arrow2 hours ago - Energy & Environment
Kendall Baker

The NFL's virtual draft experiment goes smoothly

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced the picks from his basement in Bronxville, N.Y. Photo: NFL via Getty Images

The virtual NFL draft went off without any major hitches (hats off to the ESPN production team), and while it was certainly low-energy at times, it was the closest thing we've had to live sports in over a month and a welcome distraction.

How it went down: Highlight packages and player analysis filled much of the airtime, and ESPN was ready with plenty of human-interest sidebars (childhood photographs, heartbreaking and heartwarming stories).

Go deeper (2.5 min. read)Arrow3 hours ago - Sports