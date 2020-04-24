Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said Thursday during a virtual fundraiser that he thinks President Trump may try to postpone the 2020 general election because "that’s the only way he thinks he can possibly win," per a pool report.

The big picture: Trump has previously made false claims that alternatives to in-person voting, like mail-in ballots, are rigged, but Biden said he wants Congress to provide alternatives so Americans feel safe heading to the polls amid the coronavirus pandemic.

What he said: "Mark my words I think he is gonna try to kick back the election somehow, come up with some rationale why it can’t be held. Imagine threatening not to fund the post office. Now what in God’s name is that about?"

"Other than trying to let the word out that he’s going to do all he can to make it very hard for people to vote. That’s the only way he thinks he can possibly win," Biden added.

The former vice president also referenced Republicans' efforts to fight voting-by-mail in Wisconsin's primary earlier this month, saying that making sure that "no one should have to risk their lives to cast a ballot" is a top priority for November.

Worth noting: Trump would need congressional approval to change the date of Election Day, which is enshrined in law by federal statute.

The other side: "Those are the incoherent, conspiracy theory ramblings of a lost candidate who is out of touch with reality. President Trump has been clear that the election will happen on November 3rd," Tim Murtaugh, the Trump campaign's communications director, told CNN.

Go deeper: How the coronavirus is changing Joe Biden's campaign