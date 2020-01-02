Joe Biden's campaign says it raised $22.7 million in Q4

Joe Biden's 2020 presidential campaign said Thursday that his campaign raised $22.7 million in 2019's fourth quarter, the most he's raised in a single quarter since announcing his bid for the presidency.

Where it stands: Biden's Q4 total places him behind Sen. Bernie Sanders ($34.5 million) and Pete Buttigieg ($24.7 million), but ahead of Andrew Yang ($16.5 million) and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard ($3.4 million). The other candidates have not yet announced their Q4 fundraising hauls.