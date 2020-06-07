Joe Biden to travel to Texas to meet with George Floyd’s family

Attorney General Bill Barr defended his decision to forcibly remove protesters from outside of the White House last week, claiming on CBS News' "Face the Nation" Sunday that the media is lying about the protesters being peaceful and that there was no connection between the incident and President Trump's visit to St. John's Church.

Why it matters: Barr has faced calls for accountability over the use of irritants and smoke balls on protesters in Lafayette Park on Monday before Trump's photo op at St. John's. A number of reporters on scene insist that the protesters were peaceful, but Barr called it "one of the big lies that the media seems to be perpetuating at this point."