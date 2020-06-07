33 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Joe Biden to travel to Texas to meet with George Floyd’s family

Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden will travel to Texas to meet with the family of George Floyd to offer condolences before Floyd’s funeral service on Tuesday, the New York Times first reported and Axios has confirmed.

Why it matters: Biden's visit follows more than a week of massive protests across the United States against police violence and systemic racism.

  • Biden is not expected to attend Floyd's funeral because of concerns about creating a disruption, though he will offer Floyd's family a video message for the service.
  • Biden spoke with Floyd's family on May 29 by phone. Floyd's brother Philonise told CNN that he "loved" his conversation with Biden and that his phone call with Trump was "brief" and that the president hardly gave him the chance to speak.

Orion Rummler
Jun 6, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Biden formally secures Democratic presidential nomination

Joe Biden speaks at Delaware State University's student cente on June 5. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden became the formal Democratic presidential nominee on Friday evening, per AP.

The big picture: Biden has been the presumptive frontrunner to take on President Trump since Sen. Bernie Sanders suspended his campaign in early April.

Ursula Perano
17 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Barr accuses media of lying about peaceful protesters outside White House

Attorney General Bill Barr defended his decision to forcibly remove protesters from outside of the White House last week, claiming on CBS News' "Face the Nation" Sunday that the media is lying about the protesters being peaceful and that there was no connection between the incident and President Trump's visit to St. John's Church.

Why it matters: Barr has faced calls for accountability over the use of irritants and smoke balls on protesters in Lafayette Park on Monday before Trump's photo op at St. John's. A number of reporters on scene insist that the protesters were peaceful, but Barr called it "one of the big lies that the media seems to be perpetuating at this point."

Jacob Knutson
46 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Poll: 80% of voters think the U.S. is spiraling out of control

Protesters in Seattle facing law enforcement personnel on June 6. Photo: David Ryder/Getty Images

80% of Americans believe that the current situation in the United States is "out of control," according to a Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll of 1,000 registered voters.

Why it matters: The dual crises of the coronavirus pandemic and racial unrest have Americans pessimistic about the state of the country.

