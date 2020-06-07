Joe Biden to travel to Texas to meet with George Floyd’s family
Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images
Joe Biden will travel to Texas to meet with the family of George Floyd to offer condolences before Floyd’s funeral service on Tuesday, the New York Times first reported and Axios has confirmed.
Why it matters: Biden's visit follows more than a week of massive protests across the United States against police violence and systemic racism.
- Biden is not expected to attend Floyd's funeral because of concerns about creating a disruption, though he will offer Floyd's family a video message for the service.
- Biden spoke with Floyd's family on May 29 by phone. Floyd's brother Philonise told CNN that he "loved" his conversation with Biden and that his phone call with Trump was "brief" and that the president hardly gave him the chance to speak.
