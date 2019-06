Where it stands: Warren's $2 trillion "green manufacturing" plan would form a National Institutes of Clean Energy. Biden wants to create a cross-agency Advanced Research Projects Agency for climate (ARPA-C).

There are other examples. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee's platform, for instance, revives the idea of creating a federal Clean Energy Deployment Authority (or "green bank").

But, but, but: There are tradeoffs. Standing up new bureaucracies takes time and often congressional authorization.

There's also some controversy attached to Biden's plan, after his campaign "amended his climate policy plan hours after it was released Tuesday because a handful of passages did not credit some of the sources in the proposal," AP reports.

