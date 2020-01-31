2020 Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden told George Stephanopoulos on "Good Morning America" Friday that he'll support any Democrat who wins the nomination, even if it's a politician that has fundamentally different ideas from him—like Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Driving the news: With the Iowa caucuses days away, Sanders and Biden have been flip-flopping between first and second place within the state, FiveThirtyEight reports based off the several polls out this week.