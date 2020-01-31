2020 Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden told George Stephanopoulos on "Good Morning America" Friday that he'll support any Democrat who wins the nomination, even if it's a politician that has fundamentally different ideas from him—like Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Driving the news: With the Iowa caucuses days away, Sanders and Biden have been flip-flopping between first and second place within the state, FiveThirtyEight reports based off the several polls out this week.
The exchange:
BIDEN: "Bernie is a Democrat. He calls himself a Democratic Socialist. We have a different view on a whole lot of things. He’s a decent guy. I don’t think he shouldn’t be running. That wasn’t the question. The question is whether or not who’s best prepared on day one to reunite this party and the country as well as stand on the world stage and reassert our role in the world. That was the issue. That was the context of what we’re talking about."
STEPHANOPOULOS: "You’ve been saying the party has to unify to defeat Trump. Does that mean if Bernie Sanders does win the nomination, you’ll endorse hi in campaign forum?"
BIDEN: "Yes, whomever wins the nomination, I’m going to endorse."
