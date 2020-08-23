Campaign official says Biden hasn't been tested for coronavirus

Joe Biden has not received a coronavirus test, his deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield told ABC's "This Week" on Sunday.
Why it matters: Bedingfield said Biden has not had the virus, but she did not clarify how that was determined without a test. Participants in Democratic National Convention events in Wilmington, Delaware, were required to take COVID-19 tests for three consecutive days, according to BuzzFeed News.
The big picture: Unlike President Trump's campaign, Biden's has largely prioritized social distancing over large rallies, while limiting the candidate's public appearances.
- Bedingfield said the campaign put in place "incredibly strict protocols" around the DNC last week to ensure everyone who would be near Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris would undergo "the appropriate testing."
- "Moving forward, should he need to be tested, he certainly would be," Bedingfield said.