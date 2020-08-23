Campaign official says Biden hasn't been tested for coronavirus

Joe Biden has not received a coronavirus test, his deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield told ABC's "This Week" on Sunday.

Why it matters: Bedingfield said Biden has not had the virus, but she did not clarify how that was determined without a test. Participants in Democratic National Convention events in Wilmington, Delaware, were required to take COVID-19 tests for three consecutive days, according to BuzzFeed News.

The big picture: Unlike President Trump's campaign, Biden's has largely prioritized social distancing over large rallies, while limiting the candidate's public appearances.