Campaign official says Biden hasn't been tested for coronavirus

Joe Biden has not received a coronavirus test, his deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield told ABC's "This Week" on Sunday.

Why it matters: Bedingfield said Biden has not had the virus, but she did not clarify how that was determined without a test. Participants in Democratic National Convention events in Wilmington, Delaware, were required to take COVID-19 tests for three consecutive days, according to BuzzFeed News.

The big picture: Unlike President Trump's campaign, Biden's has largely prioritized social distancing over large rallies, while limiting the candidate's public appearances.

  • Bedingfield said the campaign put in place "incredibly strict protocols" around the DNC last week to ensure everyone who would be near Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris would undergo "the appropriate testing."
  • "Moving forward, should he need to be tested, he certainly would be," Bedingfield said.

Orion Rummler
Biden campaign says it brought in $70 million over DNC week

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Aug. 20 in Wilmington, Delaware. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Joe Biden's campaign and the Democratic National Committee raised roughly $70 million over the course of this week's virtual convention, the campaign said Friday.

The big picture: Biden's fundraising has seen spikes after he announced Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate. Her addition to the Democratic ticket has also given Biden his biggest surge of online enthusiasm yet.

Fadel Allassan
Twitter flags Trump tweet about mail drop boxes for violating election rules

Twitter flagged a tweet by President Trump on Sunday that claimed, without evidence, that mail drop boxes are a "voter security disaster" and are "not Covid sanitized."

Driving the news: "We placed a public interest notice on this Tweet for violating our Civic Integrity Policy for making misleading health claims that could potentially dissuade people from participation in voting," Twitter said in a statement.

Axios
