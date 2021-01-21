Sign up for our daily briefing

GOP research firm aims to hobble Biden nominees

Alejandro Mayorkas. Photo: Joshua Roberts/AFP via Getty Images

The Republican-aligned opposition research group America Rising is doing all it can to prevent President Biden from seating his top Cabinet picks.

Why it matters: After former President Trump inhibited the transition, Biden is hoping the Republican minority in Congress will cooperate with getting his team in place. Biden hadn't even been sworn in when America Rising began blasting opposition research to reporters targeting Janet Yellen and Alejandro Mayorkas.

Biden’s reliance on officials who have previously served in government, many in the Obama administration, has provided a wealth of research material, according to America Rising's leaders.

  • The group currently has 15 researchers, trackers and communications operatives digging into the people who would serve in Biden's administration, with plans to expand in the near future.
  • It's already filed more than 300 FOIA requests for Obama-era records involving holdovers expected to serve in Biden’s government.

This week, America Rising dredged up past controversies involving Mayorkas, Biden’s pick to lead the Department of Homeland Security, during his stints in the Clinton and Obama administrations.

  • And when Yellen, who is vying to lead the Treasury Department, said during a hearing Tuesday that raising the minimum wage would result in negligible job losses, America Rising quickly sent out a 2014 clip of her predicting more dire economic consequences.
  • Whether they can succeed in blocking — or even holding up — many of Biden's picks is a separate question. The president's first Cabinet nominee, Avril Haines as director of national intelligence, was confirmed hours after Biden was sworn in. And Yellen's Tuesday hearing was largely uneventful.

What we’re hearing: During an interview Tuesday, the group's executive director Cassie Smedile and deputy executive director Chris Martin spelled out its strategy and tactics heading into the Biden administration.

  • “America Rising’s work during the presidential campaign never stopped,” Martin said.
  • Smedile said: “We think it’s important to keep a focus on the people who are going to be running our government."

Be smart: The Biden team’s reliance on former Obama officials to staff its upper ranks means bringing in some big names who went through the revolving door from government service to the private sector, and now back again.

  • This provides opportunities for conflicts of interest, which, from America Rising’s perspective, means a lot of research fodder.

Courtenay Brown
Jan 19, 2021 - Economy & Business

Janet Yellen plays down debt, tax hike concerns in confirmation hearing

Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen at an event in December. Photo: Alex Wong via Getty Images

Janet Yellen, Biden's pick to lead the Treasury Department, pushed back against two key concerns from Republican senators at her confirmation hearing on Tuesday: the country's debt and the incoming administration's plans to eventually raise taxes.

Driving the news: Yellen — who's expected to win confirmation — said spending big now will prevent the U.S. from having to dig out of a deeper hole later. She also said the Biden administration's priority right now is coronavirus relief, not raising taxes.

Orion Rummler
Updated Jan 19, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Biden Cabinet confirmation schedule: When to watch hearings

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Jan. 16 in Wilmington, Delaware. Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

The first hearings for President-elect Joe Biden's Cabinet nominations begin on Tuesday, with testimony from his picks to lead the departments of State, Homeland and Defense.

Why it matters: It's been a slow start for a process that usually takes place days or weeks earlier for incoming presidents. The first slate of nominees will appear on Tuesday before a Republican-controlled Senate, but that will change once the new Democratic senators-elect from Georgia are sworn in.

Mike Allen, author of AM
16 hours ago - Politics & Policy

What to listen for in Biden's inaugural address

Vice President-elect Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, and President-elect Biden and Dr. Jill Biden arrive in Washington yesterday. Photo: Tom Brenner/Reuters

Reflecting both the man and the times, President Joseph Robinette Biden Jr.'s inaugural address needs as much reality as poetry.

What to watch ... The president-elect will do both, sources tell me: Biden’s biography equips him not just to deliver a great speech, but also to start putting the public sector back in good working order.

