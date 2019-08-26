Joe Arpaio, who in 2017 became the first person to be pardoned by President Trump, announced Sunday an attempt to get his old job back as sheriff of Maricopa County, Arizona, in 2020.

The big picture: Arpaio is known for his hardline stances on immigration. He lost his bid for a 7th term as mayor when he was convicted of criminal contempt of court for disobeying a 2011 court order in an immigration case. In 2018, he lost an Arizona Republican Senate primary bid to Rep. Martha McSally.

