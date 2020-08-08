1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Joe Arpaio loses Maricopa County sheriff's race in second failed comeback

Joe Arpaio attending a rally in 2018. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ Roll Cal

Joe Arpaio lost the Republican primary on Friday in his bid for the Maricopa County, Arizona, sheriff’s post that he previously held for 24 years before being voted out in 2016, AP reports.

Why it matters: It was Arpaio's second attempt to return to politics. He tried and failed to run for the U.S. Senate in 2018, after President Trump in 2017 pardoned his conviction of criminal contempt of court.

The big picture: Voters nominated Arpaio’s former chief deputy, Jerry Sheridan, who has promised to revive some of Arpaio’s policies, according to the New York Times.

  • Come November, Sheridan will face off against Sheriff Paul Penzone, the Democrat who unseated Arpaio in 2016.

Axios
Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9:45 p.m. ET: 19,282,972 — Total deaths: 718,851 — Total recoveries — 11,671,491Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9:45 p.m. ET: 4,937,441 — Total deaths: 161,248 — Total recoveries: 1,623,870 — Total tests: 60,415,558Map.
  3. Politics: Trump says he's prepared to sign executive orders on coronavirus aid.
  4. Education: Cuomo says all New York schools can reopen for in-person learning.
  5. Public health: Surgeon general urges flu shots to prevent "double whammy" with coronavirus — Massachusetts pauses reopening after uptick in coronavirus cases.
  6. World: Africa records over 1 million coronavirus cases — Gates Foundation puts $150 million behind coronavirus vaccine production.
Alexi McCammondHans Nichols
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Warren and Clinton to speak on same night of Democratic convention

(Photos: Abdulhamid Hosbas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images, Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Hillary Clinton both are slated to speak on the Wednesday of the Democratic convention — Aug. 19 — four sources familiar with the planning told Axios.

Why it matters: That's the same night Joe Biden's running mate (to be revealed next week) will address the nation. Clinton and Warren represent two of the most influential wise-women of Democratic politics with the potential to turn out millions of establishment and progressive voters in November.

Caitlin OwensJacob Knutson
2 hours ago - Health

Trump considering order on pre-existing condition protections, which already exist

Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump announced on Friday he will pursue an executive order requiring insurance companies to cover pre-existing conditions, something that is already law.

Why it matters: The Affordable Care Act already requires insurers to cover pre-existing conditions. The Trump administration is currently arguing in a case before the Supreme Court to strike down that very law — including its pre-existing condition protections.

