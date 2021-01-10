Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

The jobs report silver linings that are a mirage

Illustration: Lazaro Gamio/Axios

The labor market recovery came to a screeching halt in December, and the few data points that look promising for some of the most vulnerable working Americans are actually deeply troubling upon further inspection.

Driving the news: The recovery was interrupted as the coronavirus raged and the government was slow to move on fiscal support. 

Reality check: Average hourly pay has been consistently rising since May and it rose by another 23 cents in December. That's actually a bad thing.

  • The measure has been distorted by the outsized number of lower-paid workers out of a job. When lower-paid people drop off payrolls, it inflates the overall wage figure for people who are still employed.
  • Case in point: At the onset of the pandemic — as the economy lost a record number of jobs — hourly pay soared by $1.34. That's a massive move, considering the hourly figure typically fluctuates by mere cents.

Another false hope narrative exists in the gap between white and Black unemployment. It narrowed last month, as the Black unemployment rate fell to 9.9% from 10.3%. 

  • But that’s in part because the number of Black workers considered in the labor force shrunk — i.e. gave up looking for work altogether. More white workers re-entered the workforce last month.
  • Whites were the only group to see a net rise in employment in December. Latinos fared the worst by far, with 252,000 fewer considered employed in December. There were 40,000 fewer employed Asians, and 26,000 fewer Black workers.

The professional and business services sector — think lawyers, accountants or consultants —  saw the biggest job gains last month (161,000), helping offset the nearly 500,000 jobs shed in the leisure and hospitality sector.  

  • But over 40% of the gains were in temporary help services, limited gigs that may or may not turn into longer-term work.

Of note: Economists say if there’s a silver lining in the report, it’s that the labor market pain was largely limited to the leisure and hospitality industry while most other sectors continued to add jobs.

Yes, but: The fate of restaurant, hotel, casino and other hospitality jobs rests on the virus path and mass vaccinations. The dynamic contributes to the economy’s K-shaped recovery: workers in some of the lowest paid industries are out of work, while less virus-sensitive industries aren't feeling the same economic pain. 

Courtenay Brown
Updated Jan 8, 2021 - Economy & Business

U.S. sheds 140,000 jobs in December, halting labor market recovery

Data: BLS; Chart: Axios Visuals

The U.S. economy shed 140,000 jobs in December, while the unemployment rate held at 6.7%, the government said on Friday.

Why it matters: The job market recovery that had been underway for the past seven months ended last month, buckling from the pressure of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
Jan 8, 2021 - Podcasts

America’s lethargic labor market

As the pandemic strengthens, America's labor market weakens, based on the latest monthly jobs report that showed a loss of 140,000 nonfarm payrolls.

Axios Re:Cap digs into the numbers, what they really mean and where things head next with Axios business reporters Courtenay Brown and Felix Salmon.

Oriana Gonzalez
Updated 6 hours ago - Economy & Business

Boeing passenger jet crashes into sea after departure from Jakarta

Search and rescue teams check pieces of luggage recovered from the crash site, in the port of Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo: Dany Krisnadh /AFP via Getty Images

Search and rescue teams have recovered body parts and debris from the site of a Boeing 737 passenger plane crash in the sea off Jakarta, Indonesia.

Details: The Boeing 737-500 was carrying 62 passengers and crew en route to Pontianak on the island of Borneo when air traffic controllers lost contact with the plane soon after takeoff on Saturday.

