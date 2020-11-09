Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

The jobs recovery remains far from complete

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Data: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Axios Visuals

The U.S. economy added more jobs than expected last month — 638,000 — marking the sixth month of consecutive declines in the unemployment rate, but there are still 10 million fewer jobs filled than there were in February.

What they're saying: "The combination of elevated unemployment and part-time employment and low participation all point to significant slack in the labor market," economists at Jefferies write in a note to clients.

  • Additionally, they note, "permanent layoffs now exceed temporary layoffs for the first time since the start of the pandemic, which points to slower job growth ahead."
  • The Fed noted in its policy statement Thursday, “Economic activity and employment have continued to recover but remain well below their levels at the beginning of the year.”

Keep it 💯: "Payroll growth is nothing like strong enough to recover the lost ground, despite the October beat," Pantheon Macroeconomics chief economist Ian Shepherdson writes. 

  • "And the omens for November are grim, as rampaging Covid scares people into staying home."
  • "The chance of a lame-duck stimulus bill is rising, but it won't be big enough; more will be needed in Q1."

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets


Over 1 million Americans filed for unemployment for 33rd straight week

Data: U.S. Department of Labor; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The number of Americans receiving unemployment benefits continues to fall, but data from the Labor Department showed more than 1 million people filed for first-time jobless benefits for the 33rd week in a row.

By the numbers: More than 738,000 people applied for first-time traditional unemployment benefits last week, and nearly 363,000 applied for benefits through the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program.

Felix Salmon, author of Capital


Biden and economic stimulus

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Economically, the outcome of the election could not be worse, Felix Salmon writes.

  • Gridlock is being cheered by financial markets wary of political overreach, but stocks are not the economy. In the depths of a global pandemic, fiscal boldness is exactly what's needed for the economy as a whole.
Axios


Pfizer says its coronavirus vaccine is more than 90% effective

Photo: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer announced Monday that its coronavirus vaccine trial was effective in preventing COVID-19 infections in 90% of previously uninfected people and did not produce any serious safety concerns.

Why it matters: Should the results bear out, it would potentially a huge breakthrough in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

