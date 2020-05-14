Updated 1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Another 3 million Americans filed for unemployment last week

Another 2.98 million Americans filed for unemployment last week, the Labor Department said on Thursday.

Why it matters: The coronavirus is still forcing a historically high number of Americans out of work. In two months alone, more than 36 million people have filed jobless claims.

Data: U.S. Employment and Training Administration via FRED; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Between the lines: The pace of new applications has slowed from its peak in March, but the weekly numbers are still way higher than before businesses shuttered to contain the outbreak.

  • There are more jobless workers that haven't been able to get their application through. State unemployment offices are racing to get through an avalanche of unemployment filings — with states like New York processing more claims in the past few months than they have in years.
  • Measuring the backlog is "like trying to measure the ocean, it's constantly moving," New York Labor Department commissioner Roberta Reardon said in a press call yesterday.
  • While more Americans than ever before are eligible for unemployment, including gig workers, some states are just beginning to scale up to accept those applications.

By the numbers: The total number of people continuing to receive unemployment benefits — after initially applying — rose, bringing the total to a record 22.8 million.

  • A decrease in this figure would be an indication that Americans are returning back to work.

The bottom line: Goldman Sachs estimates the unemployment rate will hit 25%, matching the peak level of joblessness during the Great Depression.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 4,371,611 — Total deaths: 297,682 — Total recoveries — 1,562,673Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 1,390,764 — Total deaths: 84,136 — Total recoveries: 243,430 — Total tested: 9,974,831Map.
  3. Federal government: America's lack of basic agreement on the danger of the pandemic and its toll — Tech industry presses Pence to provide guidance on reopening.
  4. Business: Another 3 million Americans filed for unemployment last week.
  5. Education: Trump accuses Anthony Fauci of wanting "to play all sides" on schools.
  6. World: Coronavirus triggers global "food crisis with lots of food."
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Politics & Policy

Powell joins the battle over fiscal spending

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

After the House of Representatives released a proposed $3 trillion relief bill on Tuesday, Fed chair Jerome Powell weighed in, backing calls for Congress to do more to battle the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters: Expectations for the pandemic-fueled recession are morphing from a short-term downturn to a potentially yearslong slog and economists are urging policymakers to adjust government spending accordingly.

Sports betting, two years later

Data: Legal Sports Report; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

Two years ago today, the Supreme Court struck down the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA), which had prevented states from creating their own sports betting regulations.

Where things stand: 24 months later, 18 states and counting have legalized it, launching an explosive new industry that touches sports, media, technology and more (though the pandemic has slowed growth in what was set to be a big year).

