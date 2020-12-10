Job openings tick higher, but full recovery remains far off

The number of job openings kept rising in October — though there’s still a whopping shortage for the number of unemployed, according to the Job Openings and Layover Turnover survey (JOLTS) out Wednesday.

The numbers: 6.7 million open jobs, but roughly 10.9 million people considered unemployed.

Why it matters: It’s a more granular look at the labor market improvement before the brakes were tapped in November. It also illustrates how far away the job market is from full recovery.

JOLTS is dated, but it offers more clues about the job market than the payrolls report.

What they're saying: "The improvement is good news but it is not good enough for the unemployed," Conrad DeQuadros, an economist at Brean Capital, wrote in a client note.

Some sectors are faring worse. Leisure and hospitality, for instance, has 0.2 job openings per unemployed person, DeQuadros notes.

Details: