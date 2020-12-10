Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Job openings tick higher, but full recovery remains far off

Expand chart
Data: FRED; Chart: Axios Visuals

The number of job openings kept rising in October — though there’s still a whopping shortage for the number of unemployed, according to the Job Openings and Layover Turnover survey (JOLTS) out Wednesday.

The numbers: 6.7 million open jobs, but roughly 10.9 million people considered unemployed.

Why it matters: It’s a more granular look at the labor market improvement before the brakes were tapped in November. It also illustrates how far away the job market is from full recovery.

  • JOLTS is dated, but it offers more clues about the job market than the payrolls report.

What they're saying: "The improvement is good news but it is not good enough for the unemployed," Conrad DeQuadros, an economist at Brean Capital, wrote in a client note.

  • Some sectors are faring worse. Leisure and hospitality, for instance, has 0.2 job openings per unemployed person, DeQuadros notes.

Details:

  • Layoffs and discharges rose by 243,000. But that includes the 90,000+ temporary Census workers let go.
  • The hiring rate fell 0.1 percentage point to 4.1% — historically high, but a slowdown from the 5.4% rate when the economy reopened.
  • The quit rate held at 2.2%, the lowest since March 2018. (When this rises it’s a sign workers feel good enough about the labor market to quit their job.)

Axios Studio
22 hours ago - Economy & Business

2. The future of work requires more than technology

The next big thing in redeveloping the U.S. workforce is digital skills training.

Why it’s important: Simply giving workers access to critical technologies isn’t enough if they struggle to use them.

Axios Studio
23 hours ago - Economy & Business

3. The next big thing in education: accessible job-training solutions

Employers need to rethink credentialing for the in-demand jobs of today.

  • Traditional degrees may not be the answer for everyone.

The idea: With four-year degrees out of reach for so many, the traditional definition of “higher education” needs to be expanded to include technical training, two-year degrees, and certificate programs that have been designed to help fill the roles in fields with the most openings.

Courtenay Brown
Dec 9, 2020 - Economy & Business

CFOs' stock market warning

Expand chart
Data: Deloitte CFO Signals; Chart: Axios Visuals

80% of CFOs say the stock market is overvalued, according to Deloitte's quarterly survey of Fortune 500 executives out this morning.

Why it matters: The share fell by 4 percentage points from last quarter. Still, it remains among the highest levels in the survey’s history.

