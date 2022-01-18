Jim Obergefell, the lead plaintiff in the 2015 Supreme Court case that ended state bans against same-sex marriage, announced Tuesday that he will run for a seat in the Ohio legislature.

Why it matters: Obergefell became one of the faces of the movement for marriage equality when his lawsuit against Ohio led to the Supreme Court's landmark decision in 2015 that same-sex couples have a fundamental right to marry.

Driving the news: Obergefell is running as a Democrat and wants to represent his hometown of Sandusky, which Republicans have dominated for the past eight years, per AP.

What he's saying: "You deserve to have someone in the statehouse who will fight for you to create good jobs, great schools for all kids, access to quality health care for everyone, and a clean, healthy Lake Erie," Obergefell said in his campaign announcement.