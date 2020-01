"PBS NewsHour" co-founder and longtime anchor Jim Lehrer died Thursday at 85, according to a statement from his colleague, Judy Woodruff.

Why it matters: Lehrer co-founded "NewsHour" in 1975, which he anchored for 36 years before retiring in 2011. He also moderated 12 presidential debates, more than any other person in American history. He received the National Humanities Medal from President Clinton in 1999 and was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame that same year.