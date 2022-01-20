Sign up for our daily briefing

Scoop: Jill Biden expands communications team ahead of midterms

Sarah Mucha

First lady Jill Biden visits a vaccination clinic in Washington in November. Photo: Rich Kessler/NBAE via Getty Images

Jill Biden is expanding her communications team in anticipation of increased demand for the first lady ahead of this fall's midterm elections, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: First ladies are often more popular than their husbands and become valuable surrogates during elections. Kelsey Donahue, who worked as an assistant press secretary for first lady Michelle Obama, will join the three-person communications team.

  • In lieu of pushing a single main cause, Jill Biden has pursued a wide-ranging portfolio that's kept her travel and event schedule busy and diverse.
  • She's traveled to 35 states, over 60 cities and three countries.
  • By contrast, Melania Trump didn't move to Washington until June 2017 as her son finished school in New York City, and Michelle Obama also had limited first-year travel for similar family reasons.

What they’re saying: “[First ladies] are hugely powerful because they really bridge that gap between the politician and the people, and make each person feel like they're talking to them,” said Kate Andersen Brower, author of "First Women: The Grace and Power of America’s Modern First Ladies.”

  • “Jill Biden, she's a very powerful weapon for the campaigns to use. Any House member would be lucky to have her.”

Driving the news: Donahue joins the East Wing staff from Snap Inc., after previously working at the Harvard Kennedy School's Institute of Politics. She worked for Michelle Obama from 2015-17.

  • Donahue will lead the first lady’s digital media efforts and work to further amplify Jill Biden's issue portfolio and public-engagement communications.
  • While campaign activities must be distinct from official duties, there's often overlap with government work coinciding with travel to electoral battlegrounds.
  • "We are excited for Kelsey to join our small but nimble team!” said spokesperson Michael LaRosa.

Between the lines: Former first ladies Laura Bush and Michelle Obama both boasted favorability ratings hovering around 70% during the beginning of their husbands’ first terms.

  • Democrats deployed Michelle Obama in the 2010 midterms amid President Obama’s relatively low polling.
  • Barbara Bush was so well-liked by the public, she filed the papers for George H.W. Bush’s campaign in New Hampshire in 1992.
  • President Biden’s approval ratings have hovered in the mid-40s, a worry for Democrats ahead of an election cycle in which the party in power historically loses seats in Congress.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
4 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Senate Democrats join Biden to pivot Build Back Better strategy

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

A growing number of Senate Democrats are urging their colleagues to begin paring back the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better agenda to salvage what they can, abandoning hopes of the transformational to achieve the possible.

Why it matters: Democrats are desperate to notch a win. President Biden's popularity is sagging in the polls, the pandemic is raging and the party's record of passing crucial legislation has been muddled. Biden himself conceded during his news conference Wednesday that passing the parts was more likely than getting the whole.

Stef W. Kight
6 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: White House eyes vaccine mandate for migrants

A migrant receives a COVID-19 vaccination in Mexico before continuing to the U.S. border. Photo: Luis Barron/Eyepix Group/Future Publishing via Getty Images

The White House is considering requiring migrants aged 5 and older to receive a coronavirus vaccination as a condition for crossing the U.S.-Mexico border to await court hearings, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: The Biden administration has been offering the COVID-19 vaccine to people in immigration detention centers or shelters but hasn't yet offered it to other migrants who've crossed the border — much less required it.

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

  1. Health: The end of the Omicron wave is in sight — Transplants rebound from COVID lull — Omicron hits American hospitals disproportionately hard
  2. Vaccines: WHO: No evidence that healthy children, teens need boosters — Kids' COVID vaccination rates are particularly low in rural America — Starbucks drops worker vaccine or test requirement after SCOTUS ruling
  3. Politics: Biden concedes U.S. should have done more testing — Arizona says it "will not be intimidated" by Biden on anti-mask school policies— Government website for free COVID tests launches early
  4. World: WHO: COVID health emergency could end this year — Greece imposes vaccine mandate for people 60 and older
  5. Variant tracker
