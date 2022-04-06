Data: Mastercard SpendingPulse; Chart: Simran Parwani/Axios

Bring back the bling. Americans are ready to get fancy again, as jewelry sales are humming.

By the numbers: Sales rose 78.8% in March compared with pre-pandemic March 2019, according to MasterCard SpendingPulse data released today.

The big picture: Consumers had already been buying jewelry at elevated levels during the pandemic, some apparently wanting to look good on camera in the Zoom age.

But 2022 is poised to be the year many Americans go back to the office, and it's expected to be a record year for weddings. Hence the need for bling.

Our thought bubble: Anything that makes you feel invigorated again sounds like a good way to go.