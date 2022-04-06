Skip to main content
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Jewelry sales take off: 2022 brings more weddings, working from office

Nathan Bomey
Data: Mastercard SpendingPulse; Chart: Simran Parwani/Axios

Bring back the bling. Americans are ready to get fancy again, as jewelry sales are humming.

  • By the numbers: Sales rose 78.8% in March compared with pre-pandemic March 2019, according to MasterCard SpendingPulse data released today.

The big picture: Consumers had already been buying jewelry at elevated levels during the pandemic, some apparently wanting to look good on camera in the Zoom age.

  • But 2022 is poised to be the year many Americans go back to the office, and it's expected to be a record year for weddings. Hence the need for bling.

Our thought bubble: Anything that makes you feel invigorated again sounds like a good way to go.

