Jewelry sales take off: 2022 brings more weddings, working from office
Bring back the bling. Americans are ready to get fancy again, as jewelry sales are humming.
- By the numbers: Sales rose 78.8% in March compared with pre-pandemic March 2019, according to MasterCard SpendingPulse data released today.
The big picture: Consumers had already been buying jewelry at elevated levels during the pandemic, some apparently wanting to look good on camera in the Zoom age.
- But 2022 is poised to be the year many Americans go back to the office, and it's expected to be a record year for weddings. Hence the need for bling.
Our thought bubble: Anything that makes you feel invigorated again sounds like a good way to go.