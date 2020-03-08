2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Rev. Jesse Jackson endorses Bernie Sanders

Jacob Knutson

Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Civil rights activist and former Democratic presidential candidate Rev. Jesse Jackson endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders on Sunday.

Why it matters: Jackson's endorsement is the kind of boost Sanders needs as he looks to slow the momentum of Joe Biden, whose surge in South Carolina and on Super Tuesday was driven largely by black voters.

What he's saying: In a statement Sunday, Jackson listed 13 reasons why he's supporting Sanders, including the senator's support for national voting rights, a civil rights commission, a wealth tax, funding for HBCUs, a two-state solution for Palestine and Israel, and a single-payer health care system.

  • Jackson, who clashed with Biden when the two Democrats ran for president in 1988, said that the former vice president's campaign did not reach out to him or ask for his support.

Between the lines: Jackson will appear with Sanders at an event in Grand Rapids on Sunday, two days before Michigan holds its Democratic primary, where 125 delegates are up for grabs.

  • A Biden win in Michigan, where Sanders won a surprise victory over Hillary Clinton in 2016, could be the knockout blow for the Vermont senator's campaign.
  • Of note: After Sanders ended his short-lived campaign for president in 1988, he endorsed Jackson's campaign, saying the civil rights leader "has done more than any other candidate in living memory to bring together the disenfranchised."

Margaret TalevAlexi McCammondStef W. Kight

Super Tuesday suddenly looks different

Biden celebrates in South Carolina. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Joe Biden's huge win in South Carolina is resetting the parameters of the Democratic contest ahead of Super Tuesday.

Why it matters: The former vice president's first primary victory raises existential questions for billionaire Mike Bloomberg and could slow Bernie Sanders' runaway train. And it could give new life to Biden's own withering electability argument — and ramp up pressure on moderates in his lane to drop out.

Mar 1, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Jacob Knutson

Biden on lack of Obama endorsement: "I have to earn this on my own"

Joe Biden said on ABC's "This Week" Sunday that he doesn't believe President Obama's lack of endorsement hurt his campaign, adding: "I don't think it is time. He and I talked about this from the very beginning. I have to earn this on my own."

Why it matters: Some pundits have speculated that the days after Biden's landslide South Carolina victory would be the perfect opportunity for Obama to endorse, giving his vice president a much-needed boost ahead of Super Tuesday.

Mar 1, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Ursula Perano

Sanders insists Democrats will unite around eventual nominee

Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Sen. Bernie Sanders on Sunday dismissed claims from some Democrats that it would be difficult to unite the party around him, insisting on ABC's "This Week" that the "threat" that President Trump poses will rally Democratic voters and leaders to support the eventual nominee.

What he's saying: "At the end of the day, I have known Joe Biden for a very long time. He is a decent guy. I have no doubt that if I win, Joe will be there. If Joe ends up winning, I will be there. We are going to come together and President Obama in my view — he has said this — will play a leading role in helping whoever the Democratic nominee is."

Mar 1, 2020 - Politics & Policy