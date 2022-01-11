Sign up for our daily briefing

Powell hearing shows political pressures facing the Fed

Neil Irwin

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Photo: Graeme Jennings-Pool/Getty Images

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell faced a Senate confirmation hearing for a second term leading the central bank Tuesday. It showed the exceptionally difficult political balancing act the Fed will face in the coming years.

Why it matters: Powell appears on track to be confirmed, but if so his second term will involve a gantlet of political and economic cross-pressures.

The big picture: Opening statements from Senate Banking Comittee Chair Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) and Ranking Member Pat Toomey (R-Penn.) showed the ways the Fed finds itself in the middle of fraught political disputes.

  • Brown urged the Fed to generate a hot labor market that generates gains for workers, focuses on diversity and racial equality and uses its powers to try to contain the risks of climate change.
What they're saying: "The troubling politicization of the Fed puts its independence and effectiveness at risk," said Toomey. "So let me be clear: If this politicization continues unchecked, it will not end well for the Fed"

Between the lines: Powell is a savvy political operator who is skilled at building bridges across partisan lines — as reflected in his appointments by Presidents Obama, Trump and Biden.

  • Toomey said he will vote to confirm Powell despite misgivings about the direction of the Fed, as have a handful of other Republican senators. That smoothes the path to confirmation even with "no" votes from the left flank of the Democratic caucus.

What's next: Lael Brainard, Biden's nominee to be vice-chair of the central bank, faces a confirmation hearing on Thursday in which she is likely to face more pointed attacks on her role pushing the Fed to regulate the banking system more aggressively and focus more expansively on climate risk.

The bottom line: For Powell, confirmation looks like the easy part. The hard part will be guiding the Fed through the next four years as Democrats and Republicans have opposite visions for what it ought to do.

Go deeper

Neil Irwin
19 hours ago - Economy & Business

Top Federal Reserve official resigns after trades revealed

Outgoing Fed vice-chair Richard Clarida at his 2018 confirmation hearing. Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Richard Clarida, the second highest official at the Federal Reserve, will resign early after new details of his trading activity early in the pandemic were revealed.

  • His term as vice-chair was to end January 31; he will instead step down January 14.

Why it matters: Questionable trading activity by a handful of top officials undermined the central bank's reputation for ethical behavior.

Go deeper
Neil Irwin
Jan 10, 2022 - Economy & Business

Tighter labor markets mean tighter money

Data: Bureau of Labor Statistics via FRED; Chart: Axios Visuals

Things change fast in a pandemic. And a rapidly changing economy has the Federal Reserve playing catch-up.

  • Less than a month ago, the Fed made an abrupt pivot toward a more hawkish monetary policy stance. By the end of last week, the data was pointing toward an even faster withdrawal of stimulus.

Why it matters: Cheap money has become baked into the economy, so the Fed’s moves to take it away will bring risks of abrupt swings in markets that could spill back over into the economy.

Go deeper
Ben Geman, author of Generate
Jan 10, 2022 - Energy & Environment

The oil industry's decarbonization divide

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

A pair of recent surveys shows how plans to curb emissions have only partially taken hold in the oil-and-gas industry.

Driving the news: The Kansas City Fed's latest quarterly poll of firms headquartered or located in its district found that 45% had a plan to reduce CO2 emissions and 41% had a plan to cut methane.

Go deeper

