Jennifer Jarrett is leaving Uber, which she joined in early 2019 as head of corporate development and capital markets.

Why it matters: Jarrett ran point on Uber's unsuccessful efforts to buy GrubHub, and its subsequent deal for Postmates.

An Uber spokesperson tells Axios: "We thank Jen for all her work at Uber and wish her all the best, wherever her next step takes her."

What's next: Jarrett plans to seek out a new job in the biotech sector, where she worked before joining Uber.