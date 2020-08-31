1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Scoop: Jennifer Jarrett out at Uber

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Jennifer Jarrett is leaving Uber, which she joined in early 2019 as head of corporate development and capital markets.

Why it matters: Jarrett ran point on Uber's unsuccessful efforts to buy GrubHub, and its subsequent deal for Postmates.

  • An Uber spokesperson tells Axios: "We thank Jen for all her work at Uber and wish her all the best, wherever her next step takes her."

What's next: Jarrett plans to seek out a new job in the biotech sector, where she worked before joining Uber.

Alexi McCammond
Updated 13 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden: Trump is "rooting for chaos"

Joe Biden on Monday gave his most forceful counterargument to President Trump on the issue of law and order, arguing in Pittsburgh there would be more violence in America if the president is re-elected.

What he's saying: "You know me. You know my heart. You know my story. Ask yourself: Do I look like a radical socialist with a soft spot for rioters? Really? I want a safe America," Biden said.

Fadel Allassan
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

House Oversight Committee to subpoena Postmaster General Louis DeJoy

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testifies during a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on Aug. 24. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images/Pool

House Oversight Committee Chair Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) said Monday she would issue a subpoena to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy for records related to recent operational changes at the U.S. Postal Service, claiming that he had failed to respond to a voluntary request for documents.

Why it matters: Democratic lawmakers have sounded the alarm in recent weeks over cost-cutting measures and modifications to mail-processing practices that they fear could delay election mail, disenfranchise voters and delay election results. DeJoy denied in a combative hearing before the committee last week that he was seeking to "sabotage" election mail, but he would not commit to reversing changes.

Zachary Basu
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Appeals court denies Michael Flynn's request to immediately drop case

Michael Flynn. Photo: Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images

The full D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals issued an 8-2 ruling on Monday denying former national security adviser Michael Flynn's petition to force a federal judge to immediately drop his criminal case, as requested by the Justice Department.

Why it matters: The ruling will allow District Judge Emmet Sullivan to hold hearings to discuss the motion to dismiss the case against Flynn, who pleaded guilty in the Mueller investigation to lying to the FBI about his contacts with the former Russian ambassador.

