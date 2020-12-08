Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Scoop: West Wing fears COVID spread after Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis attends WH party

Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

President Trump's lawyer Jenna Ellis has informed associates she tested positive for the coronavirus, multiple sources tell Axios, stirring West Wing fears after she attended a senior staff Christmas party on Friday.

Driving the news: There are concerns about the potential for another White House superspreader event, though it was unclear whether Ellis posed a risk when she attended. Ellis declined to confirm the diagnosis to Axios.

  • "People brought their families," said one senior White House official who attended the party and has since been informed of Ellis' diagnosis.
  • The revelation follows Sunday's news that Ellis' legal sidekick Rudy Giuliani was hospitalized after testing positive.

Behind the scenes: Ellis showed up to the White House senior staff party in the East Wing on Friday as the guest of Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro and was not seen wearing a mask, according to sources who attended the indoor event.

  • "She had the nerve to show up at the senior staff Christmas party knowing everyone was furious with her for constantly stirring Trump up with nonsense," said a senior administration official.
  • Ellis and Giuliani have fanned conspiracy theories about Trump's loss to Joe Biden as they have sought to keep alive legal challenges or avenues to overturn the election's results.
  • The official said the news of her diagnosis after attending the party compounded this anger.

The bottom line: When I gave Ellis visibility of my reporting on Monday night — that she had tested positive and that some senior staff weren't happy — she replied that it was "rude" to text her after midnight, adding, "You must be more informed than me because I haven't heard that."

  • Three senior White House officials told Axios they had been informed of Ellis' diagnosis.
  • I followed up by asking Ellis repeatedly whether she wanted to deny our reporting that she has COVID and had informed the White House of this fact. Ellis did not reply.
  • Navarro did not respond to a request for comment.

Go deeper

Marisa FernandezMaria Arias
Updated 16 hours ago - Health

The states where face coverings are mandatory

Data: Compiled by Axios; Map: Danielle Alberti/Axios

Wyoming on Monday became the latest state to implement a mask mandate to fight COVID-19, amid a steep spike in cases across the country.

The big picture: States are reintroducing mitigation efforts like closing businesses and advising people to stay home as the U.S. averages the most daily cases of any point in the pandemic.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Marisa Fernandez
15 hours ago - Health

Moderna, Pfizer decline WH invitation for COVID-19 "vaccine summit"

Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

The Trump administration is hosting a "vaccine summit" on Tuesday that will include President Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, pharmacies and logistics companies, but not any vaccine manufacturer representatives.

The big picture: Moderna and Pfizer declined the White House’s invitation, Stat News first reported. But a senior administration official said Monday that the administration ultimately deemed the vaccine manufacturers presence “not appropriate” due to their pending EUA applications.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
16 hours ago - Health

Fauci: 10 people may be too many for holiday gatherings

Anthony Fauci at a coronavirus task force briefing on Nov. 19. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

NIAID director Anthony Fauci cautioned on Monday that 10 people gathering indoors over the holidays may be too many.

Why it matters: The infectious disease expert, speaking at New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's coronavirus press briefing, emphasized that "the middle of January could be a really dark time for us" if the U.S. sees another coronavirus surge caused by travel to family gatherings over Christmas and Hanukkah — since the effects from the Thanksgiving COVID surge are still playing out.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow