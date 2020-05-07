4 hours ago - Economy & Business

"The Leon Black route" at Harvard

When Jeffrey Epstein was barred from donating money to MIT, a university development officer suggested that "the Leon Black route" be used instead. As I reported back in September, Epstein engineered donations to MIT from Black, the chairman and CEO of private equity giant Apollo. Now it looks like he did something very similar at Harvard.

Driving the news: Harvard's official report on its Epstein connections has now been published, showing how professor Martin Nowak was funded after Epstein was convicted of sex crimes in 2008.

  • Background: Nowak's Program for Evolutionary Dynamics "was established in 2003 by Harvard University President Lawrence H. Summers following an imaginative proposal by Jeffrey Epstein." That's according to the first version of the center's website.

Barred from donating to the university after his conviction, Epstein remained very close to Nowak.

  • When Nowak needed more money after Epstein's initial $6.5 million ran out, the pedophile financier introduced him to Black.
  • Black had no pre-existing relationship with Nowak but ended up providing $7 million in unrestricted gifts to allow the professor to keep paying rent on his research space in Brattle Square.
  • After those checks cleared, Epstein maintained an office in the research quarters that Black's money paid for. According to the report, "it is likely that he visited PED's offices more than 40 times between 2010 and 2018, including visits as recently as October 2018."
  • The report adds: "Epstein was routinely accompanied on these visits by young women, described as being in their 20s, who acted as his assistants."

Black confirms to Axios via a spokesperson that he was introduced to Nowak by Epstein, and says that the funds he gave to Nowak were not "provided by Mr. Epstein."

The bottom line: At MIT, Black was viewed as a donor who owed Epstein favors, and who could be relied on to provide cash at Epstein's behest. Black has an MBA from Harvard, making donations to his alma mater look slightly less suspicious. But they do seem to follow the same pattern.

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 4 p.m. ET: 3,815,561 — Total deaths: 267,469 — Total recoveries — 1,266,479Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 4 p.m. ET: 1,245,622 — Total deaths: 75,054 — Total recoveries — 189,910 — Total tested: 7,759,771Map.
  3. States: California projects $54 billion budget deficit amid coronavirus crisis.
  4. Public health: Researchers eye coronavirus antibody therapies —Local leaders look to stem coronavirus' hidden mental health toll.
  5. Federal government: Trump's personal valet tests positive for coronavirus.
  6. Business: Why businesses said no to the government's PPP money — The April jobs report will be grim, but revealing.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Tara Reade calls on Biden to drop out in first on-camera interview

Tara Reade, a former Senate staffer who has accused Joe Biden of sexually assaulting her in 1993, called on the presumptive Democratic nominee to "step forward and be held accountable" in an excerpt of an interview with Megyn Kelly. Biden has denied the allegations.

Why it matters: This is Reade's first on-camera interview. Top Democrats have rallied around Biden, stating that they believe his unequivocal denial of the allegations on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" last week.

Justice Department drops prosecution of Michael Flynn

Photo: Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images

The Justice Department moved Thursday to drop its prosecution of former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty in the Mueller investigation in 2017 to lying to FBI agents about his conversations with the former Russian ambassador.

Why it matters: The politically explosive decision follows accusations by Flynn's attorneys and conservative media that prosecutors entrapped the former top Trump aide into lying. The case had become part of a broader campaign by the president and his allies to discredit the Russia investigation, which consumed the first two years of the Trump presidency.

