1 hour ago - Economy & Business

E-commerce giant JD.com eyes Hong Kong listing

Dan Primack

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

JD.com, a Beijing-based e-commerce giant, filed confidentially for a Hong Kong stock float that could raise at least $2 billion, per multiple reports.

Why it's the BFD: It reflects how Hong Kong's 2018 decision to relax listing rules on dual-class shares is paying off by bringing local giants back home, with JD.com looking likely to follow NYSE-listed Alibaba Group's giant Hong Kong stock sale from last November.

The bottom line: "JD.com’s potential Hong Kong secondary listing may help to narrow its valuation gap with global e-commerce peers such as Amazon and Alibaba. Alibaba’s market value increased by more than 20% within two months of its Hong Kong listing, as its offering attracted domestic investors who are also its customers," writes Bloomberg.

Joann Muller

Boeing cuts 10% of its workforce as coronavirus slams demand

Completed 737 MAX aircraft on Boeing's production line in Washington earlier this month. Photo: Jason Redmond/AFP via Getty Images

Boeing said Wednesday it would cut 10% of its workforce in the face of dismal demand for its planes during what is likely to be a long recovery for the airline industry from the coronavirus pandemic.

The big picture: Boeing is facing a double whammy from the coronavirus-induced decline of air travel plus the more than yearlong grounding of its best-selling plane, the 737 MAX.

Ben Geman

Ford and Rivian scrap joint electric vehicle plan amid coronavirus crisis

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The economic and logistical toll of the coronavirus pandemic is affecting the rollout of several electric vehicle models, and even canceling one project.

Driving the news: Ford and the EV startup Rivian just scrapped plans to jointly develop a vehicle under the Lincoln brand that would use Rivian's "skateboard" platform.

Courtenay Brown

U.S. economy shrinks 4.8% in first quarter

Data: Bureau of Economic Analysis; Chart: Axios Visuals

The U.S. economy shrank by an annualized 4.8% in the first quarter, the government said on Wednesday.

Why it matters: It's the biggest quarterly drop in over a decade and shows the beginning of an economic slowdown that's expected to get worse as the coronavirus roils the economy.

