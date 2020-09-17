Washington Gov. Jay Inslee dismisses possible Biden Cabinet post

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee indicated at an Axios virtual event Thursday that he’s not interested in a Cabinet post should Joe Biden win the presidency.

Why it matters: Inslee, who briefly ran for president on a campaign based solely on climate change, has been rumored among environmentalists and experts close to the campaign as a possible Environmental Protection Agency administrator.

What they’re saying: When asked by Axios' Amy Harder whether he was in talks with the campaign, Inslee replied: “I’m not in talks. I’m running for the governor of the state of Washington.”

He then went on to say that Washington state has achieved a lot of big policies on climate change but that there is more work to be done.

Indeed, despite aggressive goals, the state has failed over the years both at the ballot box and in the state legislature at passing a comprehensive price on carbon emissions.

“There is more work to do in my state, and I’m intent on getting that done,” Inslee said.

The bottom line: Pressed once more when the cameras weren't running if he would take the EPA post if offered, Inslee responded: “No, I’m running for governor. I love the state of Washington.”