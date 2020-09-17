Washington Gov. Jay Inslee dismisses possible Biden Cabinet post

Photo: Elaine Thompson - Pool/Getty Images
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee indicated at an Axios virtual event Thursday that he’s not interested in a Cabinet post should Joe Biden win the presidency.
Why it matters: Inslee, who briefly ran for president on a campaign based solely on climate change, has been rumored among environmentalists and experts close to the campaign as a possible Environmental Protection Agency administrator.
What they’re saying: When asked by Axios' Amy Harder whether he was in talks with the campaign, Inslee replied: “I’m not in talks. I’m running for the governor of the state of Washington.”
- He then went on to say that Washington state has achieved a lot of big policies on climate change but that there is more work to be done.
- Indeed, despite aggressive goals, the state has failed over the years both at the ballot box and in the state legislature at passing a comprehensive price on carbon emissions.
- “There is more work to do in my state, and I’m intent on getting that done,” Inslee said.
The bottom line: Pressed once more when the cameras weren't running if he would take the EPA post if offered, Inslee responded: “No, I’m running for governor. I love the state of Washington.”