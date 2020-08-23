44 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Campaign adviser argues Trump has "very good track record of hiring excellent people"

Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller insisted on NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday that overall, President Trump has "a very good track record of hiring excellent people."

Why it matters: Steve Bannon this week became the seventh 2016 Trump campaign official to face federal charges, after authorities said he was involved in a scheme to defraud donors of a private border wall construction project.

  • Miller, who co-hosted a radio show with Bannon, denied that he knew anything about the scheme allegedly perpetrated by Bannon, and said that the allegations are "very serious."
  • "It's not something that I worked on," Miller said. "I don't know anything about the financial dealings of this organization or how it worked, and I hope Steve has the opportunity to tell his side of the story."

The big picture: Trump adviser Roger Stone, former national security adviser Michael Flynn, campaign chairman Paul Manafort, deputy campaign chairman Rick Gates, foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos and former personal attorney Michael Cohen have all faced charges related to the Mueller investigation.

What he's saying: "I think you take a look at the great people that President Trump has surrounded himself with, some of the brilliant women and some of the brilliant leaders that we have within this administration, some of them are Cabinet members. And I would say that overall the president has had a very good track record of hiring excellent people," Miller said.

  • "There are a number of folks on the list that you pointed out there, Chuck, who have made serious mistakes in their life that had nothing to do with President Trump and they're going to have to be accountable for all of that."

Trump's sister says "you can't trust him" in audio leaked to WashPost

President Trump on Saturday sought to downplay comments made by his sister Maryanne Trump Barry in audio leaked to the Washington Post that he has "no principles," is prone to "lying" and "you can’t trust him."

Why it matters: Maryanne Trump Barry has never publicly criticized the president on his policies. But, according to 15 hours of secretive recordings made by their niece Mary Trump, the retired federal judge said of his immigration policies in 2018: "It's the phoniness of it all. It's the phoniness and this cruelty. Donald is cruel."

Trump campaign releases list of Republican convention speakers

The Trump campaign on Sunday released the lineup of speakers slated to appear at the Republican National Convention this week.

The big picture: The reworked RNC will be a four-night spectacle including still-under-wraps venues, a 10 p.m. "nightly surprise" and guests and themes playing to "the forgotten men and women of America," campaign officials tell Axios. Trump plans to speak every night and will deliver his acceptance speech from the South Lawn of the White House.

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. ET: 23,244,585 — Total deaths: 805,422 — Total recoveries: 14,959,445Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. ET: 5,670,875 — Total deaths: 176,408 — Total recoveries: 1,985,484 — Total tests: 71,560,771Map.
  3. Education: U.S. schools face shortage of nearly 5 million laptops.
  4. Politics: White House chief of staff Mark Meadows defends Trump's "deep state" attacks on FDA — Rep. Dan Meuser tests positive for coronavirus.
  5. Business: COVID-19 provides quantum leap for e-commerce.
  6. States: The abandonment of New York City.
  7. World: South Korea reenters lockdown after spike in infections.
