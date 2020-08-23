Campaign adviser argues Trump has "very good track record of hiring excellent people"

Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller insisted on NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday that overall, President Trump has "a very good track record of hiring excellent people."

Why it matters: Steve Bannon this week became the seventh 2016 Trump campaign official to face federal charges, after authorities said he was involved in a scheme to defraud donors of a private border wall construction project.

Miller, who co-hosted a radio show with Bannon, denied that he knew anything about the scheme allegedly perpetrated by Bannon, and said that the allegations are "very serious."

"It's not something that I worked on," Miller said. "I don't know anything about the financial dealings of this organization or how it worked, and I hope Steve has the opportunity to tell his side of the story."

The big picture: Trump adviser Roger Stone, former national security adviser Michael Flynn, campaign chairman Paul Manafort, deputy campaign chairman Rick Gates, foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos and former personal attorney Michael Cohen have all faced charges related to the Mueller investigation.

What he's saying: "I think you take a look at the great people that President Trump has surrounded himself with, some of the brilliant women and some of the brilliant leaders that we have within this administration, some of them are Cabinet members. And I would say that overall the president has had a very good track record of hiring excellent people," Miller said.