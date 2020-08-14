1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Kushner says Trump didn't promote false Kamala Harris birtherism theory

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner told "CBS This Morning" on Friday that he does not believe President Trump promoted a baseless claim that Sen. Kamala Harris is ineligible to be vice president.

Driving the news: During a press briefing on Thursday, Trump did not question the veracity of a Newsweek op-ed that inaccurately claimed Harris may be ineligible for the office due to her parents' naturalization status at the time of her birth. Harris is an American citizen and was born in Oakland, Calif.

  • "So I just heard that, I heard it today, that she doesn't meet the requirements. ... I have no idea if that's right, I would have assumed the Democrats would have checked that out before she gets chosen to run for vice president. But that's very serious, they're saying that she wasn't qualified because she wasn't born in this country," Trump said at the briefing.
  • Trump campaign senior adviser Jenna Ellis also shared the op-ed and later called Harris' citizenship "an open question."

Kushner's take: "He just said that he had no idea whether that's right or wrong. I don't see that as promoting it. But look, at the end of the day, that's something that's out there. ... I personally have no reason to believe she's not."

  • "I have not had a chance to discuss this with him, but again, I let his words speak for himself," he said, after being confronted with the fact that Harris was born in California.

Flashback: When pushed by Axios' Jonathan Swan last year to comment on whether Trump's promotion of the birtherism conspiracy theory against Barack Obama was racist, Kushner repeatedly refused.

  • "I wasn't involved in that," he said.
  • "Look, I know who the president is, and I have not seen anything in him that was racist," he added.

Shane Savitsky
22 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump campaign official pushes baseless Newsweek op-ed claiming Harris may not be VP-eligible

Photo: Olivier Douilery/AFP via Getty Images

Trump campaign senior legal adviser Jenna Ellis on Thursday shared a Newsweek op-ed that baselessly claims Sen. Kamala Harris may be ineligible for the vice presidency because both of her parents were not naturalized citizens at her birth.

Why it matters: Harris was born in Oakland, Calif. She is an American citizen and is eligible for the office. Critics, including many Republicans, denounced the piece as a new attempt at "birtherism" — the conspiracy theory that President Obama was not actually born in the U.S. — targeting the first woman of color on a presidential ticket.

Alexi McCammond
20 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden and Harris start joint coronavirus briefings

Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Kamala Harris joined Joe Biden on Thursday for a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic led by four doctors and one of Biden’s senior advisors — marking the new Democratic ticket's first official day of work.

The big picture: Biden said that he receives these briefings — “on the state of coronavirus here and around the world” — four times a week, and noted that they usually last between an hour and an hour and a half. It's not yet clear how many frequently Biden and Harris will be briefed.

Margaret Talev
19 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Axios-SurveyMonkey poll: Harris boosting Biden ticket with key voters

Data: SurveyMonkey poll of 2,847 U.S. adults conducted Aug. 11–12, 2020 with ±3% margin of error; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

Kamala Harris is accomplishing what Joe Biden's campaign hoped she would in her first two days as his running mate — doing no harm, while exciting parts of the base with whom Biden needs the most help.

The big picture: Black women especially, but also Black men, Hispanics and Democrats and independents across the board say they are more likely to vote for Biden with Harris on the ticket, according to a new Axios-SurveyMonkey poll.

