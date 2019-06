Jared Kushner denied on "Axios on HBO" that he discussed his top-secret security clearance with his father-in-law, even though President Trump is said to have personally ordered the clearance over the advice of his own staff. This is first time Kushner has denied it on the record.

Why it matters: Trump and Kushner talk constantly about key decisions. This gives House committees a new marker as they continue their investigation of White House security clearances.