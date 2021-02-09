Sign up for our daily briefing

Jared Isaacman's big space dream

Miriam Kramer, author of Space

Photo Illustration: Annelise Capossela. Photos: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

Businessman Jared Isaacman is putting his life in SpaceX's hands.

The big picture: Isaacman is leading the first all-civilian mission to space on a chartered flight with SpaceX expected to fly before the end of the year.

  • The new mission — called Inspiration4 — effectively ushers in a new age of private spaceflight that goes beyond government customers and missions.
  • "I'm not nervous at all," Isaacman told me. "I'm immensely confident in SpaceX's technology. I think they're true pioneers, visionaries."

What's happening: Isaacman is giving away one seat on the Crew Dragon to someone who donates to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and another seat to the winner of a contest for entrepreneurs.

  • The fourth seat has been given to a yet-to-be-named St. Jude ambassador who was once treated by the hospital and is now a medical worker.
  • So far, the raffle has generated more than $8 million for the hospital, according to the Inspiration4 website.
  • The mission also aired an ad during the Super Bowl this weekend.

Behind the scenes: This mission came together in just about two months, Isaacman said, adding that he always knew it wouldn't just be "a couple buddies going up in space together," instead opting for a more impactful message.

  • And it's going to be a sprint to launch before the end of the year.
  • Once the final crewmates are announced in about 20 days, they will embark on a rigorous training schedule to get everyone up to speed on what it will take to launch to space and return safely home, even as a passenger.
  • "I'm certainly not asking people who are fortunate enough to get selected as part of this process to give up their day jobs. But we might be asking for a little bit of flexibility from their employers ... to give us a day here or there, but what we're trying to do is a lot of three- and four-day weekends," Isaacman said of the training.

Miriam Kramer, author of Space
10 hours ago - Science

The new Mars club

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

The newest missions to Mars are about life on Earth as much as they're about science on the Red Planet.

Why it matters: The United Arab Emirates and China, which each have missions arriving at Mars this week, have tied geopolitical and national ambitions to their Martian endeavors.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
Updated 8 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Live updates: Day 1 of Trump's second impeachment trial

The impeachment trial for former President Trump kicked off in the Senate on Tuesday, beginning with debate over the constitutionality of the House prosecuting a president who has already left office.

The latest: Trump's lead counsel Bruce Castor opened his arguments at 3 p.m. with praise for lead House impeachment manager Jamie Raskin's (D-Md.) "outstanding presentation," adding that no member of the Trump team will voice anything but condemnation of the rioters on Jan. 6.

Kadia Goba
8 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Impeachment managers show graphic video of Capitol riot violence at start of trial

Impeachment managers played a 13-minute long video of the riotous events that unfolded on Jan. 6.

Details: The video captures scenes of a Trump-flag carrying mob wrestling with armored Capitol Police officers. The video also showed scenes of the insurgents forcibly entering the Capitol juxtaposed with the Senate calling for recess as they are warned "protesters are in the building."

