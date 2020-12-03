Tokyo Olympics weighs health tracking app in order to allow fan attendance

Tokyo Olympic officials have discussed using a health tracking app as a measure that could allow fans from abroad to attend the Games next summer, AP reports.

The big picture: The cost of these Games, already bloated compared to the original estimate from 2013's successful bid, has reportedly increased by ~$2-3 billion due to the one-year delay.

Selling tickets would be an obvious way to offset some of those costs, so officials are exploring every avenue to make that possible.

Between the lines: Japanese citizens aren't happy about this development, as they've been among the world leaders in curbing the spread of the virus and fear an influx of foreigners could put that progress in jeopardy.

Worth noting: More Americans died of COVID-19 Wednesday (2,760) than Japan has lost to the virus since the pandemic began (2,141).