Japanese company completes manned “flying car" test flight

SkyDrive's SD-03 model electrical vertical takeoff and landing vehicle. Photo: SkyDrive/CARTIVATOR via Reuters 

SkyDrive has successfully tested its flying car with a passenger on board, the Japanese company announced in a news release.

Why it matters: The modest test — four minutes in the air — brings humanity one step closer to one day combining the automobile and airplane, potentially doing away with the hassle of airports, commercial pilots and traffic jams, according to AP.

How it works: SkyDrive's SD-03 model vehicle, operating with eight motors and two propellers on each corner, lifted a single pilot about 10 feet into the air, according to the New York Times.

  • Because the vehicle takes off vertically, it does not require long runways like current commercial and private airplanes.

What they're saying: SkyDrive’s chief executive Tomohiro Fukuzawa told AP that “Of the world’s more than 100 flying car projects, only a handful have succeeded with a person on board."

  • Fukuzawa added that he hopes flying cars can be sold as a product by 2023, but it currently can only fly for around five to 10 minutes.
  • Fukuzawa said the machine will have more commercial potential if the company can increase flight time to 30 minutes.

The big picture: Several companies, including Boeing, Airbus, Toyota, Porsche and numerous small startups in Silicon Valley, are developing similar technology.

  • Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg told Axios in 2019 that he envisions the skies in U.S. cities filled with electric, autonomous flying vehicles in just a decade, ferrying people to their destination and averting congested roads.

Updated 3 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 6:30 p.m. ET: 24,834,836 — Total deaths: 840,341 — Total recoveries: 16,245,326Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 6:30 p.m. ET: 5,954,676 — Total deaths: 182,665 — Total recoveries: 2,118,367 — Total tests: 76,084,541Map.
  3. Politics: "There will be people who became infected" after attending Trump's RNC speech, Sanjay Gupta says — Trump's big health promises ignore the pandemic's reality.
  4. Business: MGM Resorts to lay off 18,000 furloughed workers — National League of Cities: Airline cuts to small-town routes is a "devastation"
  5. U.S.: The shifting geography of telemedicine
  6. World: Europe fears second coronavirus wave as cases surgeBerlin police break up protests against coronavirus restrictions
Bryan Walsh, author of Future
18 mins ago - Health

The shifting geography of telemedicine

Data shows that while telemedicine has boomed during the pandemic, its growth has varied depending on different states' lockdown policies.

Why it matters: As the pandemic begins to come under control, how lasting the telemedicine boom will be depends ultimately on whether the services can truly replace doctors.

Jacob Knutson
31 mins ago - Economy & Business

Zuckerberg: Facebook made an “operational mistake” by not removing Kenosha militia page

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaking in Germany in February. Photo: Abdulhamid Hosbas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Facebook made an “operational mistake” by not removing the page of a militia group that posted a call to arms in Kenosha, Wisconsin, the company’s CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg said in a company Q&A.

Why it matters: Buzzfeed News reported Friday that the page for the Kenosha Guard militia group and its "Armed Citizens to Protect Our Lives and Property" event listing was flagged to Facebook moderators at least 455 times after its creation.

