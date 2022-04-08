Japan to expel 8 Russian diplomats and increase sanctions

Japan announced Friday its plans to expel eight Russian diplomats and phase out imports of Russian coal and oil over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, AP reports.

Why it matters: With Japan's announcement, countries around the world — including France and Germany — have said they intend to kick out at least 151 Russian diplomats in total within the last week alone.

The wave of expulsions coincides with Russia's withdrawal from around the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and other cities in the country's north, revealing evidence of atrocities committed by Russian forces in the Ukrainian town of Bucha and other cities.

What they're saying: In addition to expelling the diplomats and ceasing coal and oil imports, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Japan will also ban imports of Russian lumber, vodka and other goods, and will prohibit new investment in Russia, according to AP.

It will also increase sanctions on Russian banks and freeze assets belonging to 400 more individuals and groups linked to the Kremlin.

"Russia has repeatedly violated international humanitarian law by killing civilians and attacking nuclear power plants. These are unforgivable war crimes," Kishida said during a news conference Friday, according to Reuters.

By the numbers: The U.S. and European countries together have dismissed more than 400 Russian diplomats and embassy staff since the start of Moscow's invasion, Axios' Zach Basu reports.

Many of the Russians declared "persona non grata" are alleged intelligence officers working under diplomatic cover.

The big picture: Japan joins the U.S. in banning coal and oil imports.

The European Union announced Thursday that it intends to ban imports of Russian coal, though pressure is mounting on it to cut off imports of Russian oil and gas as well, Axios' Emily Peck reports.

