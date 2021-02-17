Sign up for our daily briefing

Retail sales surge 5.3% in January

Shoppers walk past a giraffe made from Lego blocks at the Easton Town Center Mall in Columbus, Ohio. Photo:grapher: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Retail sales jumped 5.3% last month — blowing past the 1.2% increase anticipated by economists, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday.

Why it matters: It’s the first month-over-month increase in shopping figures since September — with consumers getting a boost from the most recent pandemic relief package.

By the numbers: The $568 billion spent across retailers last month is 7.4% higher than this time last year, before the pandemic hit.

  • Retail sales initially surpassed pre-pandemic levels last year, as consumers opened their wallets after the shock of the coronavirus and early relief measures took effect.

Jason ClayworthLinh Ta
Feb 16, 2021 - Axios Des Moines

Popularity of delivery apps soars in Des Moines despite restaurant struggles

Data: Second Measure; Chart: Axios Visuals

Companies like DoorDash have become popular in the Des Moines marketplace thanks to the pandemic.

The big picture: Sales through the delivery service have more than doubled since the pandemic hit about a year ago, per consumer analytics company Second Measure. But that doesn’t mean everything is rosy in the restaurant world.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
31 mins ago - Energy & Environment

The changing climate for U.S. power

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The crisis gripping Texas' power grid is very different from California's fiery emergencies in recent years, but there's connective tissue there: Electricity grids and infrastructure need to be better equipped for a changing climate or they can have deadly consequences.

Driving the news: Texas is reeling after a bitter blast of Arctic air and a related demand surge led to widespread outages, causing millions of customers to lose power that as of this morning is only partially restored.

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Hedge funds will be the villain at GameStop hearing

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

The House Financial Services Committee will convene a hearing tomorrow on "recent market volatility involving GameStop stock and other stocks" to continue the whodunnit of the current state of financial markets, especially U.S. stocks.

What's happening: Chair Maxine Waters will question the CEOs of Reddit, Robinhood, Citadel Securities, Melvin Capital and Keith Gill, also known as Roaring Kitty or u/DeepF--kingValue.

