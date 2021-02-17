Sign up for our daily briefing
Shoppers walk past a giraffe made from Lego blocks at the Easton Town Center Mall in Columbus, Ohio. Photo:grapher: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Retail sales jumped 5.3% last month — blowing past the 1.2% increase anticipated by economists, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday.
Why it matters: It’s the first month-over-month increase in shopping figures since September — with consumers getting a boost from the most recent pandemic relief package.
By the numbers: The $568 billion spent across retailers last month is 7.4% higher than this time last year, before the pandemic hit.
- Retail sales initially surpassed pre-pandemic levels last year, as consumers opened their wallets after the shock of the coronavirus and early relief measures took effect.