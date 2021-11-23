Jan. 6 committee subpoenas members of Proud Boys and Oath Keepers

The Jan. 6 House select committee issued subpoenas Tuesday for several members of the far-right Proud Boys and Oath Keepers groups, and the chair of an organization that provided security at several rallies leading up to Jan. 6 that amplified false claims of election fraud.

Details: The committee subpoenaed Henry “Enrique” Tarrio, the chairman of the Proud Boys at the time of the Capitol Riot, as well as Elmer Stewart Rhodes, the current president of the Oath Keepers.

Both men were asked to turn over requested documents by Dec. 7 and to testify before the committee, on Dec. 15 and Dec. 14, respectively.

The committee also issued group subpoenas for the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, requesting a turnover of related documents by Dec. 7.

A subpoena was also issued to Robert Patrick Lewis, chairman of the 1st Amendment Praetorian, which provided security at rallies that spread the former President Donald Trump's false claims of a stolen election. Lewis will appear before the committee on Dec. 16.

The big picture: The committee has interviewed over 150 people as part of its investigation.