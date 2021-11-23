Sign up for our daily briefing

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas members of Proud Boys and Oath Keepers

Members of the Proud Boys march in Manhattan on November 20, 2021 in New York City. Photo: Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

The Jan. 6 House select committee issued subpoenas Tuesday for several members of the far-right Proud Boys and Oath Keepers groups, and the chair of an organization that provided security at several rallies leading up to Jan. 6 that amplified false claims of election fraud.

Details: The committee subpoenaed Henry “Enrique” Tarrio, the chairman of the Proud Boys at the time of the Capitol Riot, as well as Elmer Stewart Rhodes, the current president of the Oath Keepers.

  • Both men were asked to turn over requested documents by Dec. 7 and to testify before the committee, on Dec. 15 and Dec. 14, respectively.
  • The committee also issued group subpoenas for the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, requesting a turnover of related documents by Dec. 7.
  • A subpoena was also issued to Robert Patrick Lewis, chairman of the 1st Amendment Praetorian, which provided security at rallies that spread the former President Donald Trump's false claims of a stolen election. Lewis will appear before the committee on Dec. 16.

The big picture: The committee has interviewed over 150 people as part of its investigation.

Shawna Chen
Nov 22, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Alex Jones and Roger Stone

Roger Stone (left) and Alex Jones (right). Photos: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP and Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Jan. 6 House select committee has subpoenaed several close Trump allies involved in the planning of the rallies leading up to the Capitol riot, including Infowars' Alex Jones and longtime Trump confidante Roger Stone as part of its investigation, chair Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) announced Monday.

Why it matters: The committee continues to aggressively pursue testimony and documents from those in Trump's orbit and has interviewed over 150 people as part of their investigation.

Zachary Basu
39 mins ago - World

U.S. unveils invitation list for Biden's "Summit for Democracy"

Expand chart
Data: State Department. Axios Visuals.

Taiwan is among the 110 delegations invited to President Biden's "Summit for Democracy" next month, according to a list released by the State Department on Tuesday night.

Why it matters: Taiwan's inclusion is sure to infuriate the Chinese government, which views the self-governing island as a breakaway territory and opposes any attempts to legitimize it on the international stage.

Shawna Chen
54 mins ago - Health

Juul reaches $14.5 million settlement in Arizona vaping suit

A sign advertising Juul products displayed in a store in New York City. Photo: Stephanie Keith via Getty Images

E-cigarette giant Juul Labs will pay Arizona $14.5 million as part of a settlement for a lawsuit alleging it illegally targeted young people in its marketing.

Why it matters: The company faces over 2,000 lawsuits related to its marketing practices, which included fruit-flavored liquid pods and ad buys on youth websites like Cartoon Network, per Reuters. State and local governments have said it fueled a vaping epidemic among teens.

