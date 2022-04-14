Federal prosecutors argued against a Jan. 6 rioter's defense that former President Trump caused him to participate in the Capitol riot, arguing it was a "sideshow" intended to distract the jury from the rioter's own actions, Politico reports.

Why it matters: Defendant Dustin Thompson is among the first Capitol riot defendants to argue that Trump is ultimately to blame for the large mob that breached the Capitol.

Driving the news: Thompson has said he is "deeply ashamed” of his actions during the riot, which included allegedly breaking into the Senate parliamentarian’s office twice and stealing a bottle of bourbon and a coat rack, per the Washington Post.

Thompson told the jury that he had been following "presidential orders” by Trump to go to the Capitol. He said he did so to "do something to gain his respect, his approval," per CNN.

Thompson's attorney Samuel Shamansky argued that Thompson was merely a "pawn" in the former president's “sick game” to remain in power," Politico reported.

What they're saying: “Defense counsel wants you to focus so much on what President Trump said on the morning January 6. He wants you to forget what his client did on the afternoon of Jan. 6,” Assistant U.S. Attorney William Dreher told the jury, per Politico.