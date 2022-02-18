Sign up for our daily briefing

Judge: DOJ's low-level charges "fostering confusion" about Jan. 6

Fadel Allassan

Photo: Jon Cherry/Getty Images

The chief judge presiding over D.C.'s federal court chastised the Republican Party Thursday for describing the Jan. 6 Capitol attack as "legitimate political discourse," and appeared to lay some blame at the feet of prosecutors for perceptions surrounding the riot.

Driving the news: "A major political party has described what happened on January 6 as legitimate political discourse," Judge Beryl Howell said during a hearing Thursday, per Law.com. "So it bears repeating again and again, this was not legitimate political discourse. This was not a protest."

Howell — during the sentencing of a man who had pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating and picketing — said the low-level charges that the Justice Department has pursued for some of the Jan. 6 rioters, along with decisions to arrange plea deals for some defendants, could be “fostering confusion” about the gravity of the insurrection.

  • Howell ended up sentencing Brian Stentz, who appeared before the court Thursday, to three years of probation with 14 days of detention and two months of house arrest, per Law.com.

What she's saying: “I have been curious throughout the past year why it is, when there are other petty offenses clearly appropriately applied to conduct on Jan. 6, that the government is choosing to offer pleas to parading, demonstrating or picketing,” Howell said.

James Pearce, the attorney representing the DOJ, replied that decisions about plea agreements are made at the “policy level” of the department and that prosecutors did not see their charging decisions as relevant to discourse surrounding the riot.

  • He added that it wasn't the DOJ's intent to create confusion, and that the public may not be paying attention to specific charges.
  • “We do not believe it was legitimate political discourse,” Pearce said about Jan. 6. “It was a criminal event and in many ways an act of domestic terrorism.”

Howell, who was appointed by former President Obama in 2010, has previously slammed the DOJ for not seeking harsher sentences for people who have been found guilty for being involved with the riot.

State of play: Over 100 people have been sentenced for their involvement in Jan. 6, per CNN, and fewer than half of them have received jail time.

Go deeper

Dave LawlerZachary Basu
46 mins ago - World

U.S. says Putin is putting Ukraine invasion plan in motion

Blinken addresses the UN Security Council. Photo: Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty

Senior U.S. officials pivoted Thursday from warning of the threat that Russia could soon invade Ukraine to the firm expectation the invasion is about to begin.

What they're saying: “If Russia doesn’t invade, we will be relieved that Russia changed course and proved our predictions wrong," Secretary of State Tony Blinken said today. But both he and President Biden made quite clear that they believe Vladimir Putin has chosen war, and Blinken went so far as to present the playbook the U.S. expects Putin to follow.

Go deeper (4 min. read)Arrow
Nathan Bomey, author of Closer
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

FBI sounds alarm as QR code usage soars

Expand chart
Data: Insider Intelligence; Chart: Jacque Schrag/Axios

The pandemic has accelerated the usage of QR codes, taking them from niche status to an essential tool for businesses and marketers.

  • Look no further than Sunday's Super Bowl commercial of nothing but a floating QR code sending users to the website of Coinbase.

By the numbers: 76 million Americans scanned a QR code in 2021, up 44% from 2019, according to eMarketer.

  • That’s expected to rise to 100 million by 2025.

Of note: During the pandemic, many restaurants have replaced physical menus with QR codes that diners scan to peruse food and drink options.

  • Marketers are now poised to embrace the “gamification” of QR codes, encouraging users to scan them to get deals, product details and reviews, according to eMarketer.

Yes, but: Law enforcement officials are sounding the alarm about the risks.

Threat level: The FBI issued an alert in January warning Americans that cybercriminals “are tampering with QR codes to redirect victims to malicious sites that steal login and financial information.”

  • If you’re scanning a physical code, make sure it hasn’t been tampered with. For example, watch out for “a sticker placed on top of the original code,” the FBI advises.

The bottom line: QR codes can be helpful. But don’t click unless you’ve verified that the source is legitimate — and make sure the site is authentic once you reach your digital destination.

Erin Doherty
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The number of LGBTQ-identifying adults is soaring

Expand chart
Data: Gallup; Chart: Baidi Wang/Axios

One in five Gen Z adults identify as LGBTQ — and that number is only expected to go up, according to a Gallup poll released Thursday.

Why it matters: People who identify as LGBTQ could make up 10 to 15% of the adult population "in the not too distant future" as Gen Z and millennials comprise of an increasing share of the adult population, Jeff Jones, the author of the Gallup poll, told Axios.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

