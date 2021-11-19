Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Judge casts doubt on obstruction charge in Capitol riot cases

Demonstrators clash with law enforcement as they attempt to breach the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6. Photo: Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A federal judge on Friday questioned a key charge the Justice Department is relying on to prosecute hundreds of Capitol riot defendants, Politico reports.

Why it matters: For many defendants, the obstruction charge is the most serious count they face. If U.S. District Court Judge Dabney Friedrich tosses out the charge in the case of Guy Reffitt, it could be similarly dismissed in other cases.

How it works: The criminal charge of obstruction penalizes "[w]hoever corruptly otherwise obstructs, influences, or impedes any official proceeding, or attempts to do so."

  • It's typically applied in cases where a defendant has intimidated witnesses, jurors or judges, or destroyed records or evidence, according to Politico. It carries a maximum of two decades in prison.
  • Prosecutors argue that it applies to efforts to thwart any "official proceeding" by the federal government, including the certification of the 2020 election, which is what Trump supporters were protesting when they breached the Capitol.
  • Defense lawyers, however, have contended that the charge does not apply outside the legal system.

Details: Reffitt is charged with confronting an officer and bringing a weapon onto the grounds. The DOJ's affidavit states that he threatened to shoot his children if they turned him in.

  • On Friday, his attorney asked Friedrich to dismiss the obstruction charge.
  • Though Friedrich agreed that the certification of the election counts as an official proceeding, she raised doubts about whether the charge is appropriate.

What she's saying: "This is a vague, undefined word," she said per Politico, referring to the statute's use of the term "corruptly."

  • "When you’re looking at such an undefined term that you’re interpreting so broadly ... you’re basically saying the meaning of corruptly is wrongful," she told prosecutor Jeff Nestler.
  • When Nestler said the DOJ aims to prove that Reffitt's intention was corrupt, evil and wrongful, Friedrich asked, "But what does that mean? The jury needs to decide what’s evil?"
  • "That doesn’t have meaning," she added. "It’s standardless."

What's next: Prosecutors have until Nov. 29 to make their case in greater detail.

Go deeper

Shawna Chen
Updated 2 hours ago - Sports

WTA asks U.S. ambassador to China for 'urgent' help in finding missing tennis star

China's Peng Shuai in a women's doubles semi-final match at the Kunming Open tennis tournament on April 27, 2019. Photo: STR/AFP via Getty Images

China's ambassador to the United States should assist in "bringing about a satisfactory result" in regards to the missing tennis player Peng Shuai, Women's Tennis Association CEO Steve Simon wrote in a letter dated Friday.

Why it matters: Peng has not been seen in public since she accused China's former vice premier of sexual assault earlier this month. Tennis authorities have called for a full investigation into the allegations by the two-time Grand Slam doubles champion.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Marina E. Franco (Noticias Telemundo)
Updated 2 hours ago - Economy & Business

The beauty industry overlooks rising Latina demand

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Latinas are a growing segment in the beauty and self-care industries, outspending non-Hispanic buyers in the past few years.

Why it matters: Many companies have yet to market to them, while brands aimed at Latinas or have Latina founders struggle to attract investors.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
3 hours ago -

Axios AM Deep Dive: America's great reset

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The turmoil over the 2020 presidential election isn't over. It could resurface in new ways in 2022 and 2024, as we explore in this Axios AM Deep Dive on voting and democracy, led by Axios managing editors David Nather and Margaret Talev.

Deep Dive (10 min. read)Arrow