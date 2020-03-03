James Comey says he voted for Joe Biden

Former FBI Director James Comey tweeted Tuesday that he voted for Joe Biden in the Democratic presidential primary, saying that "there is a reason Trump fears" the former vice president.

The state of play: Comey, a leading anti-Trump voice since his firing in 2017, said that he voted in his first Democratic primary "to support [the] party dedicated to restoring values" to the White House. He revealed in 2018 that he is no longer a Republican because the party "reflects now entirely Donald Trump’s values."