2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

James Comey says he voted for Joe Biden

Fadel Allassan

Photos: Paul Marotta/Getty Images; Alex Wong/Getty Images

Former FBI Director James Comey tweeted Tuesday that he voted for Joe Biden in the Democratic presidential primary, saying that "there is a reason Trump fears" the former vice president.

The state of play: Comey, a leading anti-Trump voice since his firing in 2017, said that he voted in his first Democratic primary "to support [the] party dedicated to restoring values" to the White House. He revealed in 2018 that he is no longer a Republican because the party "reflects now entirely Donald Trump’s values."

Marisa Fernandez

Ivanka Trump changes party registration: "I am a proud Trump Republican"

Ivanka Trump at the State Department. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump told the New York Times Monday that she has registered as a Republican for the first time in order to vote for her father Donald Trump in the New York primary.

Why it matters: Ivanka Trump's role in the White House has been seen by some as a bridge to moderates based on her more progressive views on climate change, gun control, pay equity and parental leave.

Ursula Perano

Sanders insists Democrats will unite around eventual nominee

Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Sen. Bernie Sanders on Sunday dismissed claims from some Democrats that it would be difficult to unite the party around him, insisting on ABC's "This Week" that the "threat" that President Trump poses will rally Democratic voters and leaders to support the eventual nominee.

What he's saying: "At the end of the day, I have known Joe Biden for a very long time. He is a decent guy. I have no doubt that if I win, Joe will be there. If Joe ends up winning, I will be there. We are going to come together and President Obama in my view — he has said this — will play a leading role in helping whoever the Democratic nominee is."

Orion Rummler

Republicans and Democrats react to Mitt Romney voting to convict Trump

Romney and Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) at Trump's State of the Union address on Feb. 4. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

After Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) voted to convict President Trump for abuse of power in the impeachment trial Wednesday, Republicans doubled down to rebuke the senator while Democrats rushed to his defense.

What he's saying: "I am aware that there are people in my party and in my state who will strenuously disapprove of my decision, and in some quarters, I will be vehemently denounced," Romney said on the Senate floor Wednesday. "I am sure to hear abuse from the President and his supporters."

