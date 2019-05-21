Sitting Indonesian President Joko Widodo, known affectionately in the country as Jokowi, was declared the winner of April's hard-fought election on Tuesday by a double-digit margin.

What's happening: It was not a second too soon for equity investors. The country's benchmark index has fallen off a cliff since voting began on April 17.

Details: After rising a respectable 5% from Jan. 1 through Election Day, the stock market not only erased all of its gains but declined by 10% during the country's month-long election process.

Through Monday, the exchange was in the red by 5% for the year.

Last week was the index's worst in 13 months, as political instability and security risks weighed on the market ahead of the election results being revealed.

Jokowi's win helped equities bounce 2% overnight Tuesday.

Editor's note: The spelling of the Indonesia president's nickname was corrected to Jokowi.