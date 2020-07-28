1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Jake Tapper demands Jim Jordan apologize for misrepresenting reporters at Barr hearing

CNN host Jake Tapper demanded Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) apologize on Tuesday for playing an edited montage at the House Judiciary Committee's hearing with Attorney General Bill Barr that misleadingly suggested reporters were calling violent protests "peaceful."

The big picture: In the full clips played by Tapper, the CNN reporters that Jordan had clipped were noting that the protests tended to remain peaceful during the day and turn violent at night. Jordan's video was part of an effort to show that violent mobs have been attacking law enforcement and causing destruction in American cities, and that the Trump administration's response has been warranted.

What they're saying: "Our reporters, Dianne Gallagher and Josh Campbell, as you saw, accurately described the protests as peaceful and then often exploding into something else, including violence at night," Tapper said.

  • "But Congressman Jordan, you just quoted the part of what they said that said "peaceful protests," when that wasn't the full context. That's not what they said, they weren't calling violent protests 'peaceful.'"
  • "Congressman Jordan, you did a disservice to them. And, more importantly, you did a disservice to the American people, and you did a disservice to the truth."

The other side: Asked about the video on Fox News, Jordan responded: "The video speaks for itself. You had two reporters in that video saying these are peaceful protests while there's a building burning in the background, for goodness sake. So we just presented the truth."

Go deeper: Press freedom incidents have surged during police protests

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 7 p.m. ET: 16,607,203 — Total deaths: 657,643 — Total recoveries — 9,697,469Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 7 p.m. ET: 4,342,498 — Total deaths: 149,085 — Total recoveries: 1,355,363 — Total tested: 52,985,577Map.
  3. Politics: "This is not going to be the bill": Senate Republicans criticize their own stimulus proposal.
  4. Public health: The collision of hurricane season and the coronavirus has arrived — Fauci pushes back on critical Trump retweets.
  5. Business: Fed extends economic support programs through December Moderna's stock rises as it corrals more federal dollars.
  6. World: How long people thought the outbreak’s impact on their country would last.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar on saving live music venues

Live music venues were among the first businesses to close during the COVID-19 pandemic and will be among the last to reopen. In the meantime, many are facing financial ruin.

Axios Re:Cap digs in with Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), who alongside Sen. John Cornyn (R-Tex) is sponsoring a bailout bill aimed at independent operators.

The back-to-work puzzle

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

With an unending list of factors to consider — including the safety of air-conditioning systems, the risk of using public transportation, schools' reopening schedules and the needs of high-risk employees — the back-to-work puzzle is getting increasingly difficult to solve.

The big picture: At first, companies were pleasantly surprised at how well telecommuting worked, with many firms — including Twitter — saying they might go remote forever. Now, about four months in, remote work doesn't seem so great anymore.

