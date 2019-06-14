Season 2 of “Axios on HBO” airs Sundays at 6pm ET/PT. Keep up to date with Axios AM:

Ivanka Trump made $4 million in 2018 off investment in dad's D.C. hotel

Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The White House released on Friday the 2018 financial disclosure forms filed by Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, who both act as senior advisers to President Trump.

Details: The forms, which still require approval from White House counsel, show that Trump made $4 million from her investment in the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., per Bloomberg. They also show that her income from her fashion and handbag brands — which she announced would shut down last year — dropped precipitously from 2017.

  • The forms show that, combined, Trump and Kushner took in between $28 million and $135 million in outside income. Both have not divested from their outside businesses during their White House tenure.

