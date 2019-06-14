The White House released on Friday the 2018 financial disclosure forms filed by Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, who both act as senior advisers to President Trump.

Details: The forms, which still require approval from White House counsel, show that Trump made $4 million from her investment in the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., per Bloomberg. They also show that her income from her fashion and handbag brands — which she announced would shut down last year — dropped precipitously from 2017.