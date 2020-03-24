1 hour ago - World

Timeline: How Italy's coronavirus crisis became the world's deadliest

Dave Lawler
Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. Note: The data was not updated on March 12

Italy recorded 602 deaths on Monday from the coronavirus — a staggering total that could nonetheless be some cause for hope because it's the second day of decline from Saturday's high of 793.

The big picture: Monday marks two weeks since Italy entered a nationwide lockdown, with officials warning at the time that we wouldn't get a sense of how effective the measures had been until right about now.

  • Italians are desperate for signs that a corner is being turned. So too are other countries that have been tracking their outbreaks based on how far they are behind Italy's.

Timeline:

  • Jan. 31: Italy suspends flights to China and declares a national emergency after two cases are confirmed in Rome (2 confirmed cases).
  • Feb. 20: A man in Lombardy tests positive after previously leaving the hospital without a test. He is believed to have spread the disease widely before developing severe symptoms (3 cases).
  • Feb. 23: Small towns hit by the outbreak are placed under quarantine. Carnival celebrations and some soccer matches are canceled (150 cases).
  • March 4: Schools and universities are closed (3,089 cases).
  • March 8: Several northern provinces are placed under lockdown (7,375 cases).
  • March 9: The lockdown is extended nationwide (9,172 cases).
  • March 11: All restaurants and bars are closed (12,462 cases).
  • March 22: Factories are closed and all nonessential production is halted (59,138 cases).

What they're saying:

"Italy looked at the example of China ... not as a practical warning, but as a 'science fiction movie that had nothing to do with us.' And when the virus exploded, Europe ... 'looked at us the same way we looked at China.'"
Sandra Zampa, undersecretary of Italy's Health Ministry, to the NY Times

Rebecca Falconer

Italy quarantines 16M as northern region placed on coronavirus lockdown

Tourists on the Rialto Bridge in Venice, Italy, on Friday. Photo: Stefano Mazzola/Awakening/Getty Images

Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte signed a decree Saturday putting much of the country's north — including Venice and Milan — on lockdown Saturday to try to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Why it matters: Italy has the largest number of cases in Europe — 5,883 by early Sunday, per Johns Hopkins University data. At least 16 million people are now in mandatory quarantine in the Lombardy region, along with 14 provinces, the BBC notes. Among those to test positive is the head of Italy’s Democratic Party, Nicola Zingaretti, per Bloomberg.

Rebecca FalconerOrion RummlerMarisa Fernandez

New York coronavirus cases surge overnight to more than 20,000

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Monday that he estimates 80% of New Yorkers will contract the novel coronavirus, as reports of positive cases in the state surged by nearly 40% in 24 hours.

The big picture: Governments of all levels are trying to curb the impact of COVID-19, which has infected more than 354,000 people and killed more than 15,400 others globally. The U.S. had reported more than 40,000 cases by Monday. Only China and Italy had more cases.

Axios

Coronavirus updates: U.K. set for lockdown as Trump suggests easing restrictions

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins, the CDC, and China's Health Ministry. Note: China numbers are for the mainland only and U.S. numbers include repatriated citizens and confirmed plus presumptive cases from the CDC.

As the U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson stepped up measures to combat the spread of the the novel coronavirus by ordering a nationwide lockdown, President Trump suggested that social distancing restrictions will be lifted "fairly soon."

The big picture: Governments around the globe are trying to curb the huge health and financial impact of COVID-19. More than 1.5 billion people globally have been asked to stay home Monday, AP reports. The virus has infected almost 43,700 people in the U.S. and more than 370,000 worldwide.

