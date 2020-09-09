32 mins ago - World

U.S. to withdraw more than 2,000 troops from Iraq

Photo: Lucas Jackson-Pool/Getty Images

The U.S. will withdraw 2,200 troops from Iraq by the end of September, bringing troop levels in the country down to 3,000, confirmed Gen. Frank McKenzie, commander of U.S. Central Command.

The big picture: The move is in line with President Trump's campaign promise to pare back America's involvement in the Middle East. The president has reduced the U.S. troop presence in Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria.

  • At the height of the Iraq War, there were over 150,000 service members stationed in Iraq, according to the Times.
  • The number of troops in Iraq after the pullback will be at about the same level as in 2015, when the U.S. was in the early stages of its campaign against the Islamic State.

Driving the news: The announcement comes days after Trump accused Pentagon leadership of waging war in order to keep defense contractors “happy,” as he was denying reports that he insulted fallen service members.

What they're saying: “This reduced footprint allows us to continue advising and assisting our Iraqi partners in rooting out the final remnants of ISIS in Iraq and ensuring its enduring defeat,” General McKenzie said.

  • “This decision is due to our confidence in the Iraqi security forces’ increased ability to operate independently."

Updated 5 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 27,610,660 — Total deaths: 898,297— Total recoveries: 18,566,119Map
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 6,328,154 — Total deaths: 189,699 — Total recoveries: 2,359,111 — Total tests: 83,964,567Map
  3. Health: Fauci says pausing vaccine trial for safety review is "not uncommon at all" — Coronavirus tests for kids are limited — How a motorcycle rally became a coronavirus super spreading event.
  4. Business: Consumers increased borrowing in July but are still holding back.
  5. 🎧 Podcast: The politics of a coronavirus vaccine.
  6. Tech: Facebook won't target anti-vaccination posts like COVID-19 misinformation, Zuckerberg says.
2 hours ago - Sports

Human rights groups call on IOC to revoke 2022 Beijing Olympics

A sign for Beijing's bid for the Winter Olympics logo. Photo: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

More than 160 human rights groups called on the International Olympic Committee to revoke China's award of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games over the country's human rights abuses, Reuters reports.

Why it matters: The letter represents "the largest coordinated effort" yet against staging the Beijing games, coming amid heightened scrutiny of China's mass detention and repression of Uighur Muslims and other ethnic minorities, according to Reuters.

3 hours ago - Economy & Business

Small businesses are losing confidence in their survival

Data: Goldman Sachs; Chart: Axios Visuals

Small businesses have largely exhausted their federal funding and are starting to lay off workers, with many worrying about having to shut their doors for good, according to a new survey from Goldman Sachs provided exclusively to Axios.

Why it matters: Business still has not returned to normal, six months after the coronavirus pandemic first appeared in U.S. But small firms say the money they received from the Paycheck Protection Program has run dry.

