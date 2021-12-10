The U.S. will keep 2,500 troops currently stationed in Iraq in place for the foreseeable future, the top U.S. commander for the Middle East said in an interview with AP on Thursday.

Why it matters: Iranian-backed militia attacks on U.S. and Iraqi personnel are likely to increase as they double down on their attempt to push U.S. forces out, Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie warned.

What he's saying: Though the U.S. is ending its combat mission in Iraq, they will continue to provide air and other support in the fight against the Islamic State, McKenzie told AP.