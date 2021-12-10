Sign up for our daily briefing

U.S. general: 2,500 U.S. troops to remain in Iraq

U.S. Army soldiers stationed at a guardhouse on the perimeter of the International Zone on May 30 in Baghdad, Iraq. Photo: John Moore via Getty Images

The U.S. will keep 2,500 troops currently stationed in Iraq in place for the foreseeable future, the top U.S. commander for the Middle East said in an interview with AP on Thursday.

Why it matters: Iranian-backed militia attacks on U.S. and Iraqi personnel are likely to increase as they double down on their attempt to push U.S. forces out, Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie warned.

What he's saying: Though the U.S. is ending its combat mission in Iraq, they will continue to provide air and other support in the fight against the Islamic State, McKenzie told AP.

  • Iranian-backed militias, however, want all Western forces to leave Iraq. "[T]hat may provoke a response as we get later into the end of the month," he said.
  • "We’ve drawn down from bases we didn’t need, we’ve made it harder to get at us. But the Iraqis still want us to be there," he added. "They still want the presence, they still want the engagement."
  • "So as long as they want it, and we can mutually agree that’s the case — we’re going to be there."

Go deeper

Axios
23 hours ago - World

Army to award Purple Hearts to troops injured in Iran missile attack

Damage at Ain al-Asad military airbase housing U.S. and other foreign troops in the western Iraqi province of Anbar in January 2020. Photo: Ayman Henna/AFP via Getty Images

The Army has approved 39 more Purple Hearts for U.S. soldiers wounded in an Iranian military ballistic missile attack on an Iraq base in January 2020, the Army Times first reported Wednesday.

Why it matters: Most of these soldiers sustained brain injuries, per the Army Times. Then-President Trump dismissed their injuries at the time as "headaches" and "not very serious," sparking backlash from some veterans groups.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Stef W. Kight
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Soros group investing $40M in underfunded communities, including Asian Americans

Protesters at a Stop Asian Hate rally in London. Photo: May James/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The Open Society Foundations is investing $42.5 million over five years in Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) and Muslim, Arab and South Asian (MASA) communities, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: The foundation says they are some of the largest grants given in the space. The money will be used for nonpartisan efforts, and more direct advocacy by organizations dedicated to and led by these minority communities — which have historically received little philanthropic support.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dave Lawler
2 hours ago - World

Democracy vs. China: Biden's top priorities are sometimes in conflict

Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Biden has described the global competition between the U.S. and China as a battle of democracy vs. autocracy. The reality is often murkier.

Why it matters: Addressing his Summit for Democracy on Thursday, Biden called the erosion of democracy around the world “the defining challenge of our time.” But his democracy agenda is beginning to collide with his China strategy in uncomfortable ways.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow