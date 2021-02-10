Sign up for our daily briefing

Iranian spying operation targets dissidents

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

An Iranian cyber spying group nicknamed Domestic Kitten has “targeted over 1,200 individuals with more than 600 successful infections” since 2017, according to new research by Check Point, an Israeli-U.S. security firm.

Why it matters: Repressive regimes around the world, including Iran, devote significant resources to targeting individuals and organizations they view as potential challengers to their rule or internal stability. Revelations about campaigns like these can help show who precisely these regimes believe are their greatest threats.

Details: The campaign, while mostly compromising individuals within Iran, has been global in scope, with victims in the U.S., U.K., Pakistan, Afghanistan, Turkey and other countries, says Check Point.

  • The Iranian cyber operators tricked victims into following links to install “a malicious application” using “multiple vectors, including an Iranian blog site, Telegram channels, and even by SMS,” reports Check Point.
  • In addition to focusing on Iranian dissidents at home and abroad, Domestic Kitten also targeted ISIS supporters and members of Iran’s Kurdish minority, among other groups.

Go deeper: In an earlier investigation into Domestic Kitten, Check Point described how the group created a fake “updated” version of an app from a real Kurdish news service to infect victims’ devices. It also created a fake pro-ISIS app that allowed users to select pictures to use as their wallpaper for electronic devices.

Alayna TreeneUrsula Perano
Updated 9 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Live updates: House impeachment managers to play unseen Capitol footage

House impeachment managers began presenting their prosecution of former President Trump on Wednesday, laying out their evidence — including previously unseen Capitol security footage from the Jan. 6 insurrection — before a divided Senate.

The latest: Rep. Joe Neguse (D-Colo.) presented a figurative “roadmap” for senators to follow over the next two days, laying out the managers' intention to prove Trump is guilty of insurrection in three distinct parts: "the provocation," "the attack" and "the harm."

Zach Dorfman of the Aspen Institute, author of Codebook
21 mins ago - Technology

What a hair-raising incident says about U.S. cyber risk

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The would-be mass poisoning that a small town in Florida dodged last week is a chilling reminder that cybersecurity — often conceived in the popular imagination as purely an abstract province of ones and zeroes — can be a matter of life or death.

Why it matters: The fact that attackers were (if only briefly) able to access the control system for a municipal water supply should be a wake-up call for U.S. officials regarding the digital insecurity of many key pieces of infrastructure.

Fadel Allassan
47 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Georgia prosecutors launch criminal probe into Trump's efforts to overturn election

Photo: Zach Gibson - Pool/Getty Images

Prosecutors in Georgia have launched an investigation into Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the state's 2020 election results, including a phone call with the state's top elections official in which the former president asked to "find" enough votes to declare he won Georgia.

Driving the news: The Fulton County District Attorney's office on Wednesday sent a request to a number of state officials — including Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who was on the other end of the call — asking them to preserve any documents related to Trump's efforts, D.A. spokesperson Jeff DiSantis confirmed.

