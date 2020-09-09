1 hour ago - Technology

Iranian cyber group "Pioneer Kitten" sold access to hacked networks

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

A hacker group associated with the Iranian government is selling “access to compromised networks on an underground forum,” likely without Tehran’s blessing, according to research by threat intelligence firm CrowdStrike.

Why it matters: That these Iranian hackers were apparently caught trying to make money on the side may show the dangers of relying on likely underpaid contractors to conduct sensitive offensive cyber operations.

What’s happening: The group, which CrowdStrike has named “Pioneer Kitten,” has been active since 2017, with its last known activity occurring in July 2020.

  • The group has focused on hacking North American and Israeli targets in the “technology, government, defense, healthcare, aviation, media, academic, engineering, consulting and professional services, chemical, manufacturing, financial services, insurance, and retail” sectors, says CrowdStrike, with a particular focus on government, defense and tech firms.
  • Pioneer Kitten often focuses on targets of opportunity, says CrowdStrike, such as unpatched devices, showing that you don’t need to employ advanced tactics to achieve operational results.

The intrigue: In late July, CrowdStrike observed someone associated with Pioneer Kitten selling access to hacked networks online.

  • CrowdStrike believes this commercial activity would not have been sanctioned by Tehran and that Pioneer Kitten may therefore consist of contractors associated with the Iranian government — not actual intelligence officers.

Fadel Allassan
22 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden campaign out-raised Trump by over $150 million in August

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The Trump campaign and its joint fundraising committees with the Republican National Committee raised over $210 million in August, they announced Wednesday.

Why it matters: Joe Biden and the Democratic National Committee raised $364.5 million in the same period, dwarfing Trump's total fundraising haul by over $150 million. It is believed to be the most ever raised by a presidential candidate in a single month.

Zachary Basu
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Woodward book: Former intel chief Dan Coats believed "Putin had something on Trump"

Trump and Putin arrive for a meeting in Helsinki. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Former director of national intelligence Dan Coats could not shake his "deep suspicions" that Russian President Vladimir Putin "had something" on President Trump, seeing "no other explanation" for the president's behavior, according to Bob Woodward's new book "Rage," which was obtained ahead of its publication next week by CNN.

Why it matters: Coats was the president's top intelligence official from March 2017 until August 2019. Woodward reports that Coats and his staff examined the intelligence regarding Trump's ties to Russia "as carefully as possible" and that he "still questions the relationship" between Trump and Putin despite the apparent absence of intelligence proof.

Ursula Perano
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trump told Bob Woodward he intentionally played down coronavirus threat

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump said in March that his approach to the coronavirus pandemic was to "play it down," according to Bob Woodward's new book "Rage," which was obtained ahead of its publication next week by CNN.

Why it matters: Trump's comments during on-the-record interviews with the veteran journalist in February and March contrast deeply with his public comments about the pandemic, as he argued for weeks that the virus would "disappear" and slow-walked economic lockdowns.

