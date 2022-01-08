Sign up for our daily briefing

Iran sanctions 51 Americans for 2020 Soleimani killing

Kierra Frazier

A crowd gathers during commemorations marking the second anniversary of the killing of top Iranian Cmdr. Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi Cmdr. Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis on Jan. 8. Photo: Hussein Faleh/AFP via Getty Images

Iran on Saturday sanctioned more than 50 U.S. officials over the 2020 assassination of Qasem Soleimani, one of the regime's most powerful military figures.

The big picture: The additional sanctions announced by the Iranian Foreign Ministry on Saturday come after the second anniversary of the Jan. 3, 2020, drone strike that killed Soleimani, the commander of Iran's regional network of proxies and international intelligence and terror operations.

  • Those on the list include: Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Central Command chief Kenneth McKenzie, as well as other Pentagon officials and commanders overseeing U.S. bases across the region.
  • A year ago, Iran imposed similar sanctions on former President Trump, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and eight others.

Of note: The sanctions are more of a symbolic step as the Americans don't hold any assets in Iran for authorities to seize.

Jennifer A. Kingson
Updated 2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Veganuary is a tough sell

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

Veganuary, a campaign that started in the U.K. to get people to give up meat and dairy for the month, is in its third year in the U.S., where it's catching on slowly.

  • About 500,000 people have enrolled globally so far, and a trickle of restaurant chains and food brands in the U.S. are signing on. (More people sign up over time, as the campaign progresses, which brought the number to 582,000 last year.)

Why it matters: While food and drink companies are racing to introduce plant-based products, most people want to pare back their consumption of animal-based foods rather than eliminate them altogether.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Health: CDC: New K-12 isolation guidance will help keep schools open — COVID hospitalizations surge in children too young for vaccine — Protection from prior infection significantly reduced against Omicron — Much of America isn't tracking at-home COVID test results — At-home COVID test prices rise at Walmart and Kroger.
  2. Vaccines: CDC backs moving Moderna booster wait time to 5 months after vaccine — Supreme Court seems skeptical of Biden's vaccine mandates — Rapid nasal COVID tests feared to be returning false negatives.
  3. Politics: Lawyers arguing against Biden vaccine mandates test positive for COVID — The fate of Biden's vaccine mandates is in the Supreme Court's hands.
  4. States: New Jersey deploys National Guard to nursing homes as COVID surges — Omicron threatens New Year's gym surge — Federal court denies Oklahoma's attempt to block Pentagon vaccine mandate.
  5. Variant tracker
Erin Doherty
5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

In photos: Biden, Obama and senior Dems remember "deeply good" Harry Reid

The Smith Center for the Performing Arts in Las Vegas hosts the memorial service for the late Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid on Jan. 8. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

President Biden and former President Barack Obama, along with their past congressional colleagues, came together on Saturday to honor the life of former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-Nev.).

Driving the news: "Harry Reid will be considered one of the greatest Senate Majority leaders in history," the president said in Las Vegas on Saturday.

