Iran sanctions 51 Americans for 2020 Soleimani killing

Iran on Saturday sanctioned more than 50 U.S. officials over the 2020 assassination of Qasem Soleimani, one of the regime's most powerful military figures.

The big picture: The additional sanctions announced by the Iranian Foreign Ministry on Saturday come after the second anniversary of the Jan. 3, 2020, drone strike that killed Soleimani, the commander of Iran's regional network of proxies and international intelligence and terror operations.

Those on the list include: Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Central Command chief Kenneth McKenzie, as well as other Pentagon officials and commanders overseeing U.S. bases across the region.

A year ago, Iran imposed similar sanctions on former President Trump, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and eight others.

Of note: The sanctions are more of a symbolic step as the Americans don't hold any assets in Iran for authorities to seize.