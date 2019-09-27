Iran releases British oil tanker after 2-month detention

Iran released a British oil tanker and its crew on Friday 2 months after it was first detained near the Strait of Hormuz and weeks after Iran's own tanker was released from Gibraltar, reports the Washington Post.

The big picture: International attention has been focused on safety in the Strait of Hormuz, a shipping lane for 20% of the world's oil, that has seen a spate of vessel attacks and seizures as tensions between the West and Iran continue to simmer.

