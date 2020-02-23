1 hour ago - World

Iranian state TV: Hardliners win landslide victory in low-turnout election

Jacob Knutson

Photo: Iranian Supreme Leader Press Office/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Iranian state TV announced Sunday that hardliners won a landslide victory in the country's parliamentary elections two days ago, including all 30 seats in Tehran, AP reports.

Why it matters: Voter turnout in the election only reached 42.57%, according to Iran's interior ministry, the first time turnout dipped below 50% since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. The low turnout may signal dissatisfaction with the Iranian government and the election system.

  • The landslide victory for hardliners will make capturing the presidency in 2021 even easier.

The big picture: More than 7,000 potential parliamentary candidates were disqualified from running, most of them reformists and moderates.

  • Among those disqualified were 90 sitting members of the country's 290-seat Islamic Consultative Assembly who were running for re-election.

What they're saying: Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei early Sunday accused foreign “propaganda” of dissuading people from voting by spreading fear of the coronavirus, which has infected at least 43 people and killed eight.

