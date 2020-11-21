Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Iran closes businesses, limits travel amid coronavirus surge

A view of closed stores in Tehran Grand Bazaar after Iran imposed tougher restrictions nationwide to stem the spread of the coronavirus. Photo: Bahrami/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Iran on Saturday imposed tougher restrictions to slow the accelerated spread of COVID-19 in the country, closing businesses and limiting travel between its major cities, but stopping short of a complete shutdown.

By the numbers: The nation, which has topped 840,000 confirmed cases, also recorded a daily death toll above 430 for the past five consecutive days, hitting 479 deaths on Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

What they're saying: “If the current trend continues, we will have a winter much more difficult than the fall,” Health Ministry spokesperson Sima Sadat Lari said, according to Al Jazeera.

  • “We hope that through an increase in people refraining from risky behaviors, improving management, and better cooperation of different entities we can witness a halt to the outbreaks in the country.”

Details: The new lockdown measures include shuttering most businesses, shops, malls and restaurants in Iran’s largest cities of Mashhad, Isfahan and Shiraz, per AP.

  • Iranian authorities designated hundreds of towns and cities as hotspots because these urban centers have the highest daily positive coronavirus test results.
    • Officials encouraged people to "avoid gatherings and reduce traffic" to successfully implement these restrictions, adding there would be a 9 p.m. daily curfew.
  • Schools and universities will shift to virtual learning.
  • Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the government plans to give 30 million people subsidies through the end of the year "[s]ince businesses and economic activities will be closed for two weeks."
  • He also announced that 100,000 tests will be performed daily.

The big picture: Iran initially downplayed the outbreak, but last week, the Rouhani declared a "nationwide mobilization" to confront the pandemic.

  • The government implemented a lockdown on Tehran last month, but has previously resisted extensive restrictions beyond the capital, hoping not to worsen the financial crisis in the country, the Wall Street Journal notes.

Axios
18 hours ago - Health

Toronto, Peel placed under lockdown as COVID cases soar across Canada

A medical worker walks outside a COVID-19 assessment center in Toronto, Canada. Photo: Zou Zheng/Xinhua via Getty Images

Ontario officials announced new coronavirus lockdown measures for Toronto and Peel Region on Friday, as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urged all residents to stay home, saying COVID-19 "cases across the country are spiking massively."

Why it matters: Canadian officials predict that by end of the month, the death toll from COVID-19 could be between 11,870 and 12,120, with the country's total cases between 366,500 and 378,600, Reuters reports. Canada has recorded 315,751 cases and 11,265 deaths since the pandemic began.

Axios
Updated 18 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Vaccines: Pfizer applies for FDA emergency use authorization for COVID vaccine.
  2. Health: Coronavirus deaths will likely soar Pentagon to tighten restrictions after civilian leaders test positive — WHO recommends against use of remdesivir as COVID-19 treatment.
  3. Education: America's teachers are running on empty.
  4. Politics: Sen. Rick Scott tests positive.
  5. World: Europe's brutal coronavirus surge begins to ease after restrictions — Canada's Trudeau: "A normal Christmas" is out of the question.
Shawna Chen
20 hours ago - Health

Pentagon to tighten restrictions after civilian leaders test positive for COVID-19

Aerial view of the Pentagon building. Photo: Bill Clark / Getty Images

The Pentagon plans to add health restrictions for its workforce in light of a possible coronavirus outbreak among its civilian leaders, Politico reported Friday.

Why it matters: The added layers of security come on the heels of a spike in COVID-19 cases in the Washington, D.C. area, which has led to infections among top officials including temporary Pentagon Policy Chief Anthony Tata, Vice Commandant of the Coast Guard Adm. Charles Ray and Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Gary Thomas.

